Wallabies to meet Pumas in Canberra clash

Stephen Larkham will be right at home as a newly-fulltime Wallabies assistant coach with Australia to take on Argentina in Canberra as international rugby makes a return to the national capital.

Larkham is about to embark on his final Super Rugby campaign as head coach of the Brumbies before going from part-time to full-time with the Wallabies ahead of the Rugby Championship.

He will get the chance to help steer the national side against the Pumas on September 16 at GIO Stadium, the ground where the legendary flyhalf forged some of his finest moments.

“It will give me a good opportunity to focus solely on the attacking components for the Wallabies and not be worrying about the Brumbies campaign for the following year,” Larkham said.

“I think I’ll certainly be looking forward to that come the end of Super Rugby season, but at the moment I’m focused on making sure the preparation for this Super Rugby season is as good as it can be.”

The match marks the first time international rugby will be played in Canberra since Australia beat Fiji in 2010.

Injured Brumbies halfback Tomas Cubelli was off crutches on Monday and is aiming to make his return to action for Argentina during the June international window.

Larkham said Argentina and the Wallabies had learnt more about each other’s style with Cubelli at the Brumbies.

“There’s a few things that we do at the Wallaby level that we brought back here to the Brumbies that Tomas has picked up on,” Larkham said.

“He’s got a bit of insider trading but I think we’ve seen a healthy rivalry between Argentina and Australia over the last couple of years, irrespective of the insider trading.”

Larkham said the Jaguares inclusion into Super Rugby and Argentina’s presence in the Rugby Championship had made them a dangerous outfit.

“I think the Pumas have certainly grown as a team over the last couple of years,” he said.