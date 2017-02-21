Wallaby Haylett-Petty re-signs with Force

Winger puts on the afterburners to set up match-winning try on the siren

Wallabies outside back Dane Haylett-Petty has re-signed with Western Force, keeping him in Australian rugby for the 2019 World Cup campaign.

The 27-year-old, who has played 14 Tests since making his Wallabies debut against England in June, has signed a two-year contract extension with the Force and ARU.

Haylett-Petty said his desire to establish himself as an Australian Test regular was behind his decision to stay at Super Rugby’s Force.

The Force’s future remains unclear beyond this season, with the ARU considering voluntarily axing one of its five franchises.

The Perth-based franchise is working hard to shore up their future.

A $1.5 million-per-season deal with the WA Road Safety Commission has pumped vital funds into the franchise.

And the Force have also launched an ‘Own the Force’ campaign in a bid to become Australia’s premier publicly-owned club.

Haylett-Petty is confident the club is heading in the right direction.

“It’s really exciting times here in the West, and I’m much happier playing at home with my friends and family in beautiful, sunny Perth,” Haylett-Petty said.

“Obviously the drawcard of trying to get back into that Wallabies team was a large part of my decision.

“I really enjoyed last year, the challenges week in and week out, watching my game grow and the Force were a big part of that and I feel like we’re really heading in the right direction and we have a great group of young men with a bright future.”