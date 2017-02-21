Wanderers cop 4-0 ACL thumping from Urawa Reds

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Western Sydney have opened their Asian Champions League (ACL) campaign in dismal fashion with a 4-0 group-stage shellacking by Japanese giants Urawa Red Diamonds.

Three days after their drought-breaking A-League Sydney derby win, a second-string Wanderers side copped two rapid-fire second-half goals from Japanese internationals Shinzo Koroki and Tadanari Lee.

Tomoaki Makino and Rafael then landed the killer blows at Campbelltown Stadium on Tuesday night to deliver the 2014 champions their heaviest ACL loss across three campaigns.

Coach Tony Popovic catered for a short three-day turnaround, along with this Saturday’s trip to Perth, with six changes to his starting XI, thrusting untested teenaged striker Abraham Majok into the mix.

It was a baptism of fire for the 18-year-old Kenyan-born South Sudanese, who led the line on club debut against one of Asia’s top teams just five months after last playing in the NPL 2 for Mt Druitt Town Rangers.

His offside goal aside, Majok battled to make a dent in the Reds, who deployed close to their strongest line-up but showed a lack of polish, expected of a team yet to start their domestic season.

Koroki and Yuki Muto tested Vedran Janjetovic early as the visitors’ menacing five-man attack probed in possession.

The hosts held firm as the excellent Kearyn Baccus opened up play, threading a ball into the area that Majok couldn’t get his boot to before he took Nico Martinez’s attempt in a marginally offside position.

But it all came undone 10 minutes after the break when an excellent play from Lee set up Koroki to tuck home.

Only two minutes passed before Koroki turned provider to Lee, who buried a left-foot shot in the bottom-right corner before Makino side-footed home from a set piece 10 minutes later.

If that left the result in no doubt, it only became worse for the Wanderers when Rafael beat Janjetovic at his near post.

A small crowd of 5590 turned out for the mid-week fixture, including a strong contingent of Reds fans who at times outsang the Red and Black Bloc.

One Reds fan was taken away by paramedics after appearing to fall very ill suddenly in the first half.

“What happened, which is quite simple – you get punished for mistakes,” Popovic said.

“That’s the reality and that’s a harsh lesson.

“The game opened up quickly once we conceded two goals in a short space of time.”

Urawa coach Mihailo Petrovic felt the scoreline did not accurately reflect the contest.

“I really respect head coach Mr Popovic and I have sympathy with him,” Petrovic said.

“Today it’s unlucky for him, but I hope to get a great game in the next match.”

The Wanderers head to China next week to take on Shanghai SIPG.