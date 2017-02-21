 

Waratahs unveil first team of the Super Rugby season

    The Waratahs have named a strong side to kick off their 2017 Super Rugby campaign ahead of their clash with the Western Force on Saturday at Moore Park.

    Head coach Daryl Gibson has mixed experience with future stars in his first selection of the Super Rugby season, with ten Wallabies selected in the starting XV.

    21-year-old Irae Simone will start at inside centre outside Wallabies halves Nick Phipps and Bernard Foley after attracting the attention of Gibson in 2016. He claimed the Shute Shield player of the year and the NRC player of the year awards.

    Foley has until Thursday to prove his fitness after picking up a head knock in their trial match against the Highlanders last week. Bryce Hegarty will cover if he does not recover in time.

    Israel Folau has cemented his role at outside-centre in the hope of getting more hands on ball, while Andrew Kellaway will slot into fullback.

    Run-on lock Will Skelton recently returned from Europe, where he played for the Saracens during the off season. He received some vital game time ahead of Round 1, playing in a trial game at Brookvale Oval for the Waratahs last week.

    Tackle-busting wing Taqele Naiyaravoro has been named on the bench, with Wallaby Rob Horne and rugby league convert Reece Robinson taking control of the flanks.

    Jack Dempsey will start at blindside flanker after making an impression on the coaching staff throughout 2016 and the offseason. He captained the side to victory against the Brumbies in a recent trial game in Mudgee.

    Waratahs team for Round 1 clash vs Western Force
    1. Tom Robertson
    2. Tolu Latu
    3. Sekope Kepu
    4. Dean Mumm
    5. Will Skelton
    6. Jack Dempsey
    7. Michael Hooper (C)
    8. Michael Wells
    9. Nick Phipps
    10. Bernard Foley
    11. Rob Horne
    12. Irae Simone
    13. Israel Folau
    14. Reece Robinson
    15. Andrew Kellaway

    Reserves:
    16. Hugh Roach
    17. Paddy Ryan
    18. David Lolohea
    19. Ned Hanigan
    20. Brad Wilkin
    21. Matt Lucas
    22. Bryce Hegarty
    23. Taqele Naiyaravoro
    24. David Horwitz
    *One to be omitted.

