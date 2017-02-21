Waratahs unveil first team of the Super Rugby season

The Waratahs have named a strong side to kick off their 2017 Super Rugby campaign ahead of their clash with the Western Force on Saturday at Moore Park.
Head coach Daryl Gibson has mixed experience with future stars in his first selection of the Super Rugby season, with ten Wallabies selected in the starting XV.
21-year-old Irae Simone will start at inside centre outside Wallabies halves Nick Phipps and Bernard Foley after attracting the attention of Gibson in 2016. He claimed the Shute Shield player of the year and the NRC player of the year awards.
Foley has until Thursday to prove his fitness after picking up a head knock in their trial match against the Highlanders last week. Bryce Hegarty will cover if he does not recover in time.
Israel Folau has cemented his role at outside-centre in the hope of getting more hands on ball, while Andrew Kellaway will slot into fullback.
Run-on lock Will Skelton recently returned from Europe, where he played for the Saracens during the off season. He received some vital game time ahead of Round 1, playing in a trial game at Brookvale Oval for the Waratahs last week.
Tackle-busting wing Taqele Naiyaravoro has been named on the bench, with Wallaby Rob Horne and rugby league convert Reece Robinson taking control of the flanks.
Jack Dempsey will start at blindside flanker after making an impression on the coaching staff throughout 2016 and the offseason. He captained the side to victory against the Brumbies in a recent trial game in Mudgee.
Waratahs team for Round 1 clash vs Western Force
1. Tom Robertson
2. Tolu Latu
3. Sekope Kepu
4. Dean Mumm
5. Will Skelton
6. Jack Dempsey
7. Michael Hooper (C)
8. Michael Wells
9. Nick Phipps
10. Bernard Foley
11. Rob Horne
12. Irae Simone
13. Israel Folau
14. Reece Robinson
15. Andrew Kellaway
Reserves:
16. Hugh Roach
17. Paddy Ryan
18. David Lolohea
19. Ned Hanigan
20. Brad Wilkin
21. Matt Lucas
22. Bryce Hegarty
23. Taqele Naiyaravoro
24. David Horwitz
*One to be omitted.
February 21st 2017 @ 6:26pm
Machooka said | February 21st 2017 @ 6:26pm
Thanks Vinnie for this update… and geez da Tahs have got some serious backline eh. So we’ve just got to get our little piggies to do their job, and like give ’em some ball to razzle dazzle and do it for Daryl. And, of course, us long suffering supporters.
Wow, I thought the REDs looked good on paper… happy to say we look even better
Let the games begin!
February 21st 2017 @ 7:31pm
Rugby Tragic said | February 21st 2017 @ 7:31pm
“us long suffering supporters” …… ?? Chook, Long suffering … really? …..you guys won the thing a barely a few years back (2014)! …
Blues supporters need to go back almost another generation (2003) … now …that’s long suffering! …
February 21st 2017 @ 7:41pm
Rugby Tragic said | February 21st 2017 @ 7:41pm
Tahs supporters have probably 2nd favourite to support in the Aussie Conference … us poor Blues supporters are ranked 5th out of five in NZ … *S*
February 21st 2017 @ 6:54pm
Bfc said | February 21st 2017 @ 6:54pm
Hope Izzy goes well at #13…
But that lock combo…
February 21st 2017 @ 6:54pm
Malo1 said | February 21st 2017 @ 6:54pm
Great side should win by 25
February 21st 2017 @ 7:28pm
Ouch said | February 21st 2017 @ 7:28pm
Jed Holloway still injured?
February 21st 2017 @ 7:36pm
Working Class Rugger said | February 21st 2017 @ 7:36pm
Yeah, meant to be back for the SA tour. So either Rd2 or 3.