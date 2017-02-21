Western Sydney Wanderers vs Urawa Red Diamonds: Asian Champions League live scores, blog

The Western Sydney Wanderers will begin their third Asian Champions League campaign in their five-year history as they welcome Japanese powerhouse, the Urawa Red Diamonds, to Campbelltown Stadium on Tuesday night. Join The Roar from 7pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.
The Western Sydney Wanderers quenched their derby thirst in their last match, defeating rivals Sydney FC for the first time in 1134 days. But their win wasn’t without controversy, with a pair of potential penalties against Western Sydney harshly waved away.
The Wanderers’ form throughout this season has been a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows. They have managed only five wins this season and have conceded 29 goals in 20 matches.
This makes this Champions League campaign that much more important, especially for struggling manager Tony Popovic, whose job may hinge on an improved continental performance.
The Wanderers’ derby win will hopefully propel them to greater performances, however, the dressing room is still wary of carrying on their form, as they have yet to achieve back-to-back wins this season.
Urawa Red Diamonds are yet to begin their J-League season, but they participated in the J-League Super Cup against title winners Kashima Antlers, going down 3-2 as Yuma Suzuki slammed home the winner seven minutes from full time.
However, the Urawa Reds are an immensely strong team. Last season, they finished first in the overall split season table with 74 points. They also made the final of both the Japanese Emperors Cup and the J-League Super Cup but fell short of success in each competition.
Key Battle – Dimas Delgado versus Yuki Muto
Dimas is Western Sydney’s midfield anchor, providing the pivot in the middle of the park that makes the Wanderers’ transition from defence into attack so fluid.
However, he’ll have a tough job keeping Japanese attacking midfielder Yuki Muto quiet.
Though Muto acts as a shadow striker and is often pulling the strings outside the box, the 28-year-old is just as adept at penetrating the penalty area. The little magician is the Urawa equivalent of Nico Martinez – agile, terrific on the ball, and possessing a cracking shot.
Dimas’ marking abilities and strength will be tested, but he is certainly capable of keeping Muto in check.
However, the attacker will have an effect on the match, perhaps having a hand in a goal.
Prediction
The Champions League always offers a new avenue for Australian sides to direct some determination, and the Wanderers’ hunger could prove to be the difference against a strong, but technically not match-fit Urawa Red Diamonds, still in pre-season.
While it won’t be easy, the Wanderers will pull this one off.
Western Sydney Wanderers to win 2-1
Make sure to join The Roar from 7pm (AEDT) for all the action.
7:45pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:45pm | ! Report
Both Wanderers full-backs playing out of their skin defensively!
7:44pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:44pm | ! Report
SHORT free-kick from the Wanderers sends Martinez down the right but his stinging ball in is right in Nashikawa’s clutches.
7:40pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:40pm | ! Report
Moriwaki plays a strong ball low into the box and Koroki just evades its grasp. If he had that under control i have no doubt it would be 1-0!
0-0
7:39pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:39pm | ! Report
Janjetovic makes a big save to stop Koroki! Smothered the Japanese striker and Hammil clears
0-0
7:39pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:39pm | ! Report
Urawa touches are kind of shocking, can tell they are not in full swing, clearly still in pre-season.
Still The Wanderers are not doing a great job in their third playing out!
7:38pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:38pm | ! Report
OFFSIDE
Majok puts the ball in the back of the net from Martinez’s through pass but he is offside! Unlucky
7:32pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:32pm | ! Report
Baccus receives the ball heavily, controls it well and tries to slide through a ball to Majok, it got to him but his touch to open himself up let him down and runs onto the keeper. Wanderers beginning to take a hold on the match.
0-0
7:27pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:27pm | ! Report
JUMPEI goes one-on-one with Ugajin and manages a low drive into the box but Majok was not rewarded on the backpost! First real half-chance for the Wanderers. Not using their width enough!
0-0
7:25pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:25pm | ! Report
25 MINUTES GONE
7:25pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:25pm | ! Report
Pinball in midfield sees a confident switch of play to the dangerous fullback Ugajin who prances off Kusukami to swing a ball in but it comes to no avail.
0-0
7:20pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:20pm | ! Report
Urawa are looking dangerous however their delivery is letting them down
Reminds me of any Australian team…..hmmmm
0-0
7:16pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:16pm | ! Report
Tadanari Lee pulling the strings, dropping deep and playing wide, Ugajin is a danger!