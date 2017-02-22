2017 will define Mercedes’ F1 legacy

Lewis Hamilton can help cement Mercedes as one of the all-time great teams. (Red Bull Content Pool)

A new formula for Formula One often spells a changing of the guard at the top of the pecking order.

In the past, teams that ruled the roost had their unique advantages hampered when transitioning into a period of new regulations.

Most recently, Red Bull Racing had their asset of aerodynamics stripped away when the sport entered an era of hybrid power in 2014. Their reign from 2010 was vanquished by the mighty Mercedes AMG, who have assumed that mantle of dominance.

Unchecked and unchallenged, the Brackley outfit has walked to six championships in the past three years – with Lewis Hamilton defeating his previous teammate Nico Rosberg to two of the three driver’s crowns.

Despite already being looked upon as one of the most successful grand prix racing teams in history, the biggest challenge for the Silver Arrows comes in 2017 with the radical overhaul in chassis regulations.

Can Mercedes AMG do what Red Bull couldn’t before them?

While many pray that the new rules will close the deficit between the reigning world champions and their competitors, there is a case for the status quo being maintained.

The team’s feats from 2014 were not only achieved through their PU106 Hybrid power-unit, but in tandem with their incredible chassis – architected by Aldo Costa and the Williams-bound Paddy Lowe.

It is certain that their ascendency as far as horsepower is concerned will be retained. But with the new formula’s emphasis shifting to radical aerodynamics and mechanical grip through Pirelli’s re-profiled tyres, it is the chassis department that must deliver again.

Adrian Newey has long been feared as an engineering anomaly. His pioneering of the exhaust blown-diffuser is what steered Red Bull to their period at the top. It wasn’t until the hybrid engine-centric formula of 2014, that they were nerfed – with their engine partner Renault’s deficiencies.

With Newey’s grasp on aero, the energy drinks are said to be able to threaten for the title once again. However, it would be significant for Mercedes AMG to do what their rivals from Milton Keynes couldn’t in the previous transition and have their dominance transcend across two sets of regulations.

Even with the departure of technical boss Lowe, who engineered the squad to all their championships from 2014, the arrival of equally esteemed boffin James Allison will nullify the former’s loss – if not strengthen the outfit moving forward.

The loss of Rosberg too, who retired from Formula One following his maiden title triumph at the conclusion of the 2016 campaign, may hurt Mercedes AMG initially. But in Valtteri Bottas they have a reliable operator to partner Hamilton, resulting in another strong driver line-up.

If the Silver Arrows were to be coronated as world champions at season’s end in 2017, then monotony aside, this Brackley bunch ought to end any debate surrounding their legitimacy as one of the best teams in the history of the sport.

For in Formula One, the mantle isn’t to be inherited by the noble, it is to be taken by the strong. And 2017 is a year that will define Mercedes’ F1 legacy.