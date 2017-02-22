Adelaide United vs Gamba Osaka: Asian Champions League live scores, blog

Wanderers concede twice in two minutes in ACL loss

Defending A-League champions Adelaide United will be looking to forget their horror domestic campaign as they do battle with Gamba Osaka in the Asian Champions League. Join The Roar from 8pm (AEDT) for all the action.

Adelaide is no stranger to Gamba Osaka in the Champions League and will be out for revenge tonight in this Group H clash.

Osaka beat the Reds comprehensively in the Champions League final to take the crown in 2008, denying Adelaide the chance to take a maiden title for Australia.

With a three-goal deficit heading into the second leg, Adelaide were punished in front of their home fans at the same ground they’re playing tonight.

That was a long time ago however, but the odds are still firmly stacked against Adelaide after one of the worst title defences in sporting history.

Having won the A-League less than 12 months ago, Adelaide find themselves dead last this season, with just three wins from 20 games. Although they are coming off one of those three wins over the weekend, sneaking past the Newcastle Jets to win one-nil on Friday.

On the other hand, Gamba Osaka had another strong season in the J1 League in Japan, finishing fourth to book their spot in the Champions League once again.

They cruised past Johor Darul Ta’zim in the third qualifying round two weeks ago, putting in three goals to none to build into the group stages.

They might be a bit rusty though, having played just that one game since the J1 season ended last year.

In a group with Jeju United and Jiangsu Sainty, a win today for either side would be a massive push.

Prediction

It’s hard to imagine Adelaide winning anything after the last four months, but as we’ve seen time and time again, the Champions League throws up completely different form to the domestic scene.

Osaka haven’t played much football of late, but are undoubtedly the favourite to top the group and push through the tournament.

Expect a nervous United side to come out of the sheds in the first half, opening the door for Osaka to snag an early and crucial lead.

Gamba Osaka to win 1-0