Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins: Will it work?

McHale and Parish; Duncan and Robinson; Olajuwon and Sampson; Griffin and Jordan – and now, Cousins and Davis?

The next great NBA front-court duo could now be upon us after the recent trade between the Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans. DeMarcus Cousins was sent to the Pelicans for a few average players and a couple of draft picks.

The result of all this is that the Kentucky alumni Cousins and All-Star game MVP Anthony Davis will team together in a new young, terrifying front-court that could change the entire landscape of the league.

This trade has worked out perfectly for the Pelicans as it holds very little risk for them. If the pairing works then it is likely that Cousins will re-sign with them once his current contract expires. On the off chance that the experiment fails, then New Orleans won’t have lost a huge amount in terms of assets.

The real questions now that the trade is done are: how will this duo play together, will it work out and what are the possibilities if it does?

The beauty of partnering Davis and Cousins together is the fact that they are two completely different players offensively. Davis has managed to develop his game to the point where he is one of the best stretch big men in the league. He possesses a strong mid-range game and is in the process of fine-tuning his three-point shot.

Cousins, while also possessing the ability to shoot and space the floor is much better suited to post up play due to his imposing size and ferocious physicality, the latter of which means that a majority of defenders can not compete with him down low.

The Pelicans have a chance to become an elite offensive team by using Cousins and Davis effectively and playing to their respective strengths, with the possibility of them both continuing to average over 25 points per game.

The opening is there for the Pelicans coaching staff to set up their offence around two big men in a way that hasn’t been seen at all for the past 5-10 years, but the offensive side of play isn’t the only way the two can be dominant as a duo.

Cousins and Davis both average, per Basketball Reference, double digit rebounds for their career and will ensure that the Pelicans dominate on the glass at both ends of the floor. This is of course assuming that the opposition is able to get a clean shot off.

Davis is known across the league as one of the premier defenders having lead the league in blocks twice before, as well as averaging over a steal and two blocks for his career. Cousins, while putting up over a block and a steal per game over his career, isn’t considered to be the strongest of rim protectors, but the two in partnership on defence is sure to produce positive results because who would dare challenge either of them inside.

The coupling together of Davis and Cousins has a real chance to work wonders for a franchise that has rarely been above the level of mediocre. The remainder of the 2017 season will give them the perfect opportunity to test the waters.

Should it work out and show promise then a spot in the seventh or eighth seed in the west isn’t out of the question, where they would be sure to ruffle one or two feathers through sheer star power.

Adding on to the idea of success for the Pelicans with the duo, the 2017 free agency period would suddenly become much more intriguing as they would only be one or two pieces away from being genuinely alarming to the rest of the league, if they weren’t already.

With all-star point guards Kyle Lowry and Chris Paul set to become available come season’s end, the idea of linking up with the most exciting front-court in the league would have to be of some interest, especially for the latter who could return to the team that drafted him.

This trade has given the NBA a new potential threat, one which could, all things being well, be around for many years to come. Although we are yet to see the Cousins/Davis tandem on an NBA court, it is going to be one of the biggest stories of what remains of the season and regardless of the outcome it is going to be fun to watch – that much we can be sure of.