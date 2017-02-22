Australia vs India first Test start time: Date, venue, squads, TV, radio and streaming guide

Roar LIVE: Glenn Mitchell on why Wade and the Marsh bros. need to go

Lyon reveals the spinner he's looked to for success in India

You won't believe how this Kiwi cricketer was dismissed

Australia begin their four-test tour of India hoping to prove all the doubters wrong at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune with the first ball scheduled for 3pm (AEDT). This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to the match, starting on Thursday, February 23.

TV, Streaming and Radio guide

While all home matches in Australia are broadcast on TV through the Nine Network, all overseas tours apart from the Ashes are broadcast through Fox Sports, who have the exclusive rights.

That means the only way to watch the first Test or the rest of the series will be with a valid Foxtel Sports subscription.

Foxtel will be launching a new channel on the first day of the series, kicking off channel 507 where all the cricket for the first Test will be covered live across all five days.

Fox Sports coverage will start at 2:30pm (AEDT) each day and conclude at the close of play, picking up the host broadcast.

That limits your online options to Foxtel Go or Play, with the Cricket Australia Live Pass out of action for overseas tours.

Foxtel Go comes with your sports package, however Foxtel Play can be purchased as a streaming only service.

You can set up a Foxtel Play subscription at this link.

On radio, you have two options to listen into the series. The first will be through ABC radio – the series being broadcast on ABC Extra on Digital Radio, online and via the ABC Radio app.

The second option will be through White Line Wireless, who will be covering the whole series. You can listen to them through Mixlr, TuneIn, Soundcloud, on their website or right here on The Roar.

Don’t forget, The Roar will also have a live blog and highlights of each day’s play from the match.

Squads

Australia

Steven Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve O’Keefe, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk)

India

Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinav Mukund, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Murali Vijay, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav

Hours of play

Start (AEDT) Finish (AEDT) Start (Local) Finish (Local) Duration Morning Session 3:00 PM 5:00 PM 9:30 AM 11:30 AM 2 hours Lunch Break 5:00 PM 5:40 PM 11:30 AM 12:10 PM 40 minutes Afternoon Session 5:40 PM 7:40 PM 12:10 PM 2:10 PM 2 hours Tea Break 7:40 PM 8:00 PM 2:10 PM 2:30 PM 20 minutes Evening Session 8:00 PM 10:00 PM 2:30 PM 4:30 PM 2 hours

Hours of play are subject to change based on over rates, weather and match situation.