Australia vs Sri Lanka: Third T20 live scores, blog

The 2016-17 summer of cricket is officially drawing to a close, as Sri Lanka take on Australia in the third and final match of this T20 international series. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm (AEDT).

With Sri Lanka having wrapped up the series in the first two matches, the home team are attempting to salvage some pride by defeating Sri Lanka for the first time on Aussie soil in a T20 international.

In the absence of international stars such as Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith and David Warner due to Test duties, the Aussies have had to rely on a so-called ‘BBL All Star’ team.

The likes of Michael Klinger, Moises Henriques and Ben Dunk have all held up well at the top of the order, yet it has been the inexperience and lack of quality in the bowling department which has seen the Aussies fail to bring home the chocolates in consecutive final-ball thrillers.

Billy Stanlake (0/42) was deplorable in the first match, bowling way too short and wide, while Andrew Tye has failed to replicate his BBL economy in the international arena.

After looking like hammering their way to a 200-plus total in Geelong, the visitors – led by Nuwan Kulasekera (4-31) – restricted the Aussies to just 173 after a middle order collapse.

Despite being on the ropes early, at 5-40, Sri Lanka fought back through new hero Asela Gunaratne.

Gunaratne has already locked away man of the series after two consecutive match-winning displays of 52 and 84 not out, which subsequently saw him earn his first IPL contract, for the Mumbai Indians, on Monday. The 31-year-old played one of the better T20 innings of all time, his clean striking from fine leg to mid-off allowing him to blast 37 runs off his final nine balls to lead his side to victory.

Despite a predominately one-man show with the bat, veterans Kulasekera and Lasith Malinga have reinvigorated the Sri Lankan attack, the latter in particular showing no signs of rustiness with the ball, sending down yorkers when he pleases.

Adam Zampa is almost certain to get recalled to the side to play on his adopted home deck, after being unjustly dropped following the first match of the series.

Sri Lanka will be without keeper Niroshan Dickwella after being suspended by the ICC for showing dissent. Kusal Mendis will take the gloves, while young spinner Lakshan Sandakan may get an opportunity.

Prediction

The Aussies will bounce back and avoid a series whitewash – surely Gunaratne can’t carry the Lankans for a third match in a row!

With the likes of Ben Dunk and Travis Head wielding the willow for the Adelaide Strikers in the BBL, they should know this ground well enough to lead the Australians to a match-winning total.

Join The Roar from 7:50pm (AEDT) for live scores and updates.