Can the McLaren monolith awaken?

McLaren enters its first campaign since 1980 sans Ron Dennis’ fastidious influence, though it remains to be seen whether the Woking outfit is ready to embrace the philosophy which precipitated his protracted yet unanticipated departure.

Dennis’ corporate obsession – his belief that McLaren was foremost a company rather than a racing operation, coupled with a stubborn refusal to acknowledge that it wasn’t the force it once was – compromised their on-track fortunes.

They’ve not truly recovered since Mercedes, craving autonomy from his anal tendencies, was compelled to strike out on its own at the conclusion of 2009.

Three drivers’ titles and a solitary constructors’ crown since Ayrton Senna’s final triumph in 1991 suggest that Dennis’ tenure had run its natural course, yet the timeline for the marque’s return to the forefront shouldn’t be postponed on account of his conspicuous absence.

For the first time in its renewed collaboration, McLaren and Honda share the dual burden of expectation that considerable inroads will be made this season, in tandem with a refreshed hierarchy aiming to satisfy fans through results, rather than sponsors. Results breed sponsors.

The notion that each operates in its own capacity rather than as a combined effort must cease, and despite the understandable cultural barrier, there has to be an integration which permits both to act as an extension of the other. Zak Brown’s installation as executive director carries the intended effect of rendering McLaren more receptive to ‘outside’ influences, not least those paramount to success. If Honda feels appreciated, they will give everything.

While realistic, racing director Eric Boullier’s assertion that “McLaren are ready to win but Honda may not be” is the rhetoric representative of the chasm which exists between each party.

Speaking to Spanish publication Marca, the Frenchman remarked that the Japanese marque “have a considerable distance to go”, an ostensible defence should the MCL32 – a departure from the Dennis era ‘MP4-‘ chassis prefixes – flounder upon the dawn of the hybrid age’s second phase, in which emphasis on aerodynamic efficiency has been restored.

Ninth in 2015, sixth in 2016, fourth in the constructors’ standings is a rational pass mark in 2017. Should the upcoming campaign flatter to deceive, the urge to dismiss another rising talent before their time has arrived – namely Sergio Perez in 2013 and more pertinently, Kevin Magnussen in 2014 – must be resisted.

Stoffel Vandoorne has displayed faith in the regime over several years. The Belgian’s patience must be reciprocated by McLaren, lest it will leave a sour taste in the mouths of many, propagating the concept that Dennis’ fallacies weren’t exclusive to the man himself.

Fernando Alonso has embellished the outfit’s true predicament since his return in 2015, thus it isn’t unreasonable for the Spaniard to expect a return on his investment this season. The barometer for the dual champion to recommit beyond 2017 is his prerogative, should a more attractive seat avail itself, the 35-year-old couldn’t be begrudged for seizing the opportunity.

The greatest indication of the McLaren-Honda partnership’s trajectory rests on Alonso’s decision. If he remains, the inference will be that they’re on the right path.

Just as traditional rival Ferrari attempts to reinvent itself following years in the midst of an identity crisis, so too does McLaren seek to rediscover its relevance. The dithering which has blighted its recent history is no longer an excuse.

Ron Dennis’ monolithic reign is in the past, the future is here, though the train isn’t waiting for this once-great outfit to get with the times.