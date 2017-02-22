Lealiifano in remission and back with Brumbies

Winger puts on the afterburners to set up match-winning try on the siren

George Smith was crucial to the Wasps' success

How can Israel Folau rediscover his mojo?

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

With his cancer in remission, Christian Lealiifano is back with the Brumbies full-time to mentor his teammates while he builds towards returning to rugby.

Having recently passed 100 days since having a successful bone marrow transplant to treat leukaemia, Lealiifano has begun the road to making his on-field return.

“I noticed he was back in the gym today so he’s started his rehab program to get back to playing,” coach Stephen Larkham said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Wallabies back will remain as Brumbies co-captain despite being unlikely to play during the Super Rugby season.

“We’ll certainly use him as one of the coaches in the early stages of his rehabilitation back into playing,” Larkham said.

“He’s going to take a pretty big hand in the kicking coaching for the short-term.

“He’s got a fairly important role in the group and quite a busy one at the moment.”

With the departure of former skipper Stephen Moore and senior players David Pocock, Matt Toomua and Joe Tomane, Lealiifano’s leadership qualities will be important in a new-look Brumbies outfit.

Larkham said on doctors advice he wouldn’t be pushed too hard physically in the first six months of his recovery.

“I certainly want to see him back training by the end of the season,” Larkham said.

“If he’s back playing with us that would be unbelievable.

“If he’s back playing club rugby by the end of the season that would be unbelievable as well.

“If he stays in remission for the rest of his life – that’s the number one goal for now.”

Lealiifano’s return could see him add to his 117 Super Rugby games for the Brumbies or his 19 Test caps.

“He’s got this journey he’s been on and he wants to get back and play rugby at some stage,” Larkham said.