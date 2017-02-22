New Zealand vs South Africa: International cricket, 2nd ODI live scores

Roar LIVE: Glenn Mitchell on why Wade and the Marsh bros. need to go

After an unconvincing win in a rain affected match at Hamilton, South Africa will be out to increase their series lead over New Zealand as the teams head to Christchurch. Join The Roar for live scores of the second ODI from 9am (AEDT).

There is no understating the importance of hosting the Proteas for New Zealand, but they have made a disastrous start and the pressure is starting to mount for them to turn it around.

Losing in a T20 to get the series underway was acceptable, but the way they lost wasn’t as they were blown off the park, their feeble batting performance falling 78 runs short.

The only excuse New Zealand might have been able to muster from the first ODI is that they were asked to bat first. The game, being reduced to 34 overs and with plenty of moisture in the pitch was always going to favour the side bowling first, but the Kiwis didn’t do a good enough job of fighting through it.

Doug Brownlie, who opened the innings and Kane Williamson were the only two batsmen to really get going early in the innings, and it left the middle and lower order with too much to do to build a competitive score.

Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada were the chief destroyers for the tourists, getting them off to a strong start which led to them limiting New Zealand to 207 from 34 overs.

It never looked like enough and was even less so when Quinton De Kock got off to a flyer, scoring 69 from 64 balls. Still, he lost partners all around him at an all too regular rate before AB De Villiers anchored the innings to the finish line, scoring 37 not out.

Even then it took the Proteas until the last over to get it done with Andile Phehiukwayo sticking with De Villiers to eventually deliver a victory.

While the wickets lost certainly left the South Africans in a spot, they were never behind in the match and ended it with a boundary on the second last ball.

For the Kiwis to win this time around, they need to get a better start, and their bowlers, none of who set the world on fire must lift.

Prediction

It’s all systems go for the tourists at the moment and that doesn’t look like changing. New Zealand have been outplayed, no part of their game matching the Proteas.

It won’t stay as an all out domination for South Africa all tour, but New Zealand still look a little way off being competitive, so if they are going to win the one-day series, they will be doing it from two games down.

South Africa in a close one.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the second ODI from 9am (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments in the section below.