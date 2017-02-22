The NRL’s most under and overrated coaches

To be an NRL coach you need to be damn good – there’s maximum pressure and everything is overly scrutinised. While it’s a results-based role, some coaches without premierships are better than those who have won them.

A new coach with a weak roster who misses the eight isn’t necessarily poor. Likewise, good players make coaches look good.

This list of underrated or overrated bosses, the latter of which doesn’t mean they are not a good coach, but the media are much harsher on some coaches than others.

Underrated

Brad Arthur

The bloke had the Eels absolutely humming early last year and they would have improved much more without all the chaos.

He held the team together, made wise selection calls, and somehow had them still playing reasonable footy. The bloke would be dynamite with a good roster and front office.

Ricky Stuart

I’ve never understood why Ricky has copped so much criticism as a coach. His eye for talent and recruitment is second to none. The biggest factor on a coach’s success is being able to put together the best team with the resources available. He showed this at the Raiders and Sharks, while he cleaned out Parra and copped the needed short-term pain.

Nathan Brown

Gets a pass because he’s in charge of a club that’s struggling everywhere, but he’s starting to make some bold moves that will eventually pay off.

He seems to be targeting recruits based on character as well as ability, which is a smart move for a club on the rebuild. The Rabbitohs did this well a few years back.

Jason Taylor

Isn’t given his due credit for rebuilding the Rabbitohs, where he attracted good club men like Roy Asotasi and built his side around these types. Moving Robbie Farah on at the Tigers was the right move, which time will prove. I have the Tigers making the eight this year.

Neil Henry

He didn’t get a premiership at the Cowboys but his work with the Titans and Maroons shows he’s got the goods. The Gold Coast could do anything this year, but are only expected to challenge for the eight. I have them challenging for the top four and possibly the title.

Stephen Kearney

His work with the Kiwis was tremendous. His decision the exclude Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and use a different approach upfront was as unexpected as it was successful. As a club coach he had little success at Parra, but went back and spent more time under the best tutors in the game. Should find success this year as boss of the Warriors, but how he manages the travel will determine his success.

Overrated

Des Hasler

Persists with players in poor form, has blokes in the wrong positions, and has stuck with a halves combo and gameplan that clearly isn’t going to improve.

I’ll be shocked if the Dogs make the eight this year.

Michael Maguire

Was great with a talented squad that had a point to prove, but hasn’t adjusted his side to improve. Poor roster management will see the Bunnies as a fringe-eight side, a position they should not be in.

Anthony Griffin

Made poor selections at the Broncos but has done well so far at the Panthers. Still, I’ll be surprised if he’s the man to take Penrith deep into the finals.

Trent Robinson

I’m sure I’ll get crucified for his inclusion here, but the roster he took to three minor premierships was just insane. Letting James Maloney, his chief goal kicker, go without a sound replacement was strange, and his handling of youth last year was just bad.

While his record proves he can coach stars he crumbled under adversity and failed to adjust to accommodate young players. Senior players seemed to not be held accountable, and he didn’t adjust his gameplan.

Laurey Daley

A rep coach who is lucky to have had any success. While the Maroons have been great, Daley should have been able to do more. I like Peter Sterling more than Phil Gould, but I find myself agreeing with most of what ‘Gus’ says regarding the Blues. He would have been my pick as advisor, hands down.

Kevin Walters

The Maroons’ side has been together that long they don’t really need coaching. While I applaud and admire his banning of the emerging Maroons, his selections will hurt them through this transition. His favouritism towards the Broncos players and system will be a negative.

Indifferent

Craig Bellamy

The best there is right now. If he can maintain dominance after Smith and Cronk retire he will really cement his legacy.

Wayne Bennett

Probably the greatest coach for the longest period, but his roster management is slipping.

Paul Green

Won a title but with a hell of a lot still to prove. His lack of bold selections and recruitment in the offseason is worrying.

Shane Flanagan

Did very well to weather the storm of controversy and come back a strong coach, showed a lot of character. How he will adjust this season without Michael Ennis will show more, but it’s a big ask to replace him.

Trent Barrett

Hasn’t had much time to prove himself but he’s up against it. Not over or underrated yet, but I can’t see the Sea Eagles causing much trouble for the best sides this year.

Paul McGregor

Seems to be rated quite lowly in some quarters, so he’s in this column. Unlikely to get the Dragons firing much more than last year, his squad make-up and recruitment hasn’t been great.