The playing XIs for the first Test between India and Australia

Roar LIVE: Glenn Mitchell on why Wade and the Marsh bros. need to go

India are settled ahead of the first Test, with the right mix of spinners, fast bowlers and batsmen in terrific form. On the other hand, Australia are on a nine-match losing streak in Asia.

Though they have a good team, Australia are up against the No.1 ranked Test team, comprising top spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Jadeja, and world class batsmen in Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Australia have thier strengths, such as a dynamic opener in David Warner and the No.1 Test batsman in Steve Smith. Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon is Australia’s leading finger spinner of all time, and Peter Handscomb is averaging 99.75 after his first four Tests.

For the tourists to win or even draw the first Test, it’s imperative they get the balance right.

Shaun Marsh should probably come in for Matt Renshaw, who has been terrific in the first four Tests of his career, but batting on the subcontinent is an altogether different challenge. Given the youngster’s low scores in the tour match, and Marsh’s record in Asia – which includes two Test centuries with an average of 79, and a hundred in the tour match – means the latter should get the nod.

Usman Khawaja should be a lock at three. Before making a grand comeback, Khawaja captained a touring Australian side to victory in India. As such, it’s not just his batting which he brings to the table but also his leadership experience of winning in India.

Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb and Matthew Wade follow.

The next dilemma is whether to go for Glenn Maxwell or Mitch Marsh. Darren Lehmann definitely seems to favour Marsh, given his ability to reverse swing the old ball, his batting, and his good form in the tour match. But Maxwell could be the x-factor Australia need in the lower order if the top order collapses.

Whether the pitch assists spinners from Day 1 will be the deciding factor. If it does, Maxwell’s record against Ashwin and his exploits in the IPL will probably see him picked over the younger Marsh.

Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Lyon, Stephen O’Keefe are automatic picks.

Australia XI

David Warner, Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith ©, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe

12th man: Mitch Marsh

India XI

Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, W Saha, R Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Bhuveshwar Kumar

12th man: Jayant Yadav