Quade Cooper, George Smith headline Reds squad

The Queensland Reds have named one of their strongest Super Rugby sides in years, with a host of Wallabies headlining a new look team to host the Sharks in the opening round.
Quade Cooper makes his return to the Brisbane-based club after making 105 appearances for them between 2007 and 2015. Cooper has played for the national Sevens team and Toulon in the past two years.
Maybe the biggest drawcard for the Reds is veteran Test flanker George Smith, who has been named to make his debut for the Reds. Smith already has 142 appearances to his name in the Super Rugby competition after playing for the Brumbies between 2000 and 2010, and again in 2013.
Wallabies captain Stephen Moore and Scott Higginbotham join Cooper in the squad and are set to bring their wealth of experience.
James Slipper will captain the side in the No.1 jersey, while former NRL player Eto Nabuli will also line up, alongside Nick Frisby.
Karmichael Hunt rounds out the starting 15, while Markus Vanzati, Izack Rodda and Isaia Perese are in line to make their Super Rugby debuts with spots on the bench.
Reds coach Nick Stiles said the side was a good reflection of the depth and competition for spots that has been established over the off-season.
“It’s pretty exciting to think in two days we’ll be back playing at Suncorp Stadium in front of our home fans,” Stiles said.
“We’ve all had this date circled in our calendars for a long time and the players and staff have worked incredibly hard to get to this point in the best possible position.
“Anyone who watched how we performed in the tens and our trial against the Rebels would know there is a lot of competition for spots in this squad.
“We’ve got a lot of seasoned campaigners, but there are also some young up-and-coming players who have earned an opportunity through their hard work and their form in pre-season.
“Now the challenge is there for us to put everything we’ve worked on into practice against the Sharks on Friday night.”
Queensland Reds team to play Sharks
1. James Slipper (C)
2. Stephen Moore
3. Sam Talakai
4. Rob Simmons
5. Kane Douglas
6. Adam Korczyk
7. George Smith (Queensland debut)
8. Scott Higginbotham
9. Nick Frisby
10. Quade Cooper
11. Eto Nabuli
12. Duncan Paia’aua
13. Samu Kerevi
14. Chris Kuridrani
15. Karmichael Hunt
16. Andrew Ready
17. Markus Vanzati (Potential Queensland/Super Rugby debut)
18. Sef Fa’agase
19. Izack Rodda (Potential Queensland/Super Rugby debut)
20. Hendrik Tui
21. James Tuttle
22. Jake McIntyre
23. Izaia Perese (Potential Queensland/Super Rugby debut)
February 22nd 2017 @ 2:21pm
Browny said | February 22nd 2017 @ 2:21pm | ! Report
Few interesting calls there with Koczyk over H. Tui, Kuridrani over Perese and and Rodda over L. Tui.
Interested to see how this all pans out.
February 22nd 2017 @ 2:50pm
Rhys Bosley said | February 22nd 2017 @ 2:50pm | ! Report
Yeah, in a way I’m a bit bummed for Tui given how well he played last year, but Koczuk has obviously put on some muscle this year and was playing well in the 10s and trials, so I guess they may have an eye to the future.
February 22nd 2017 @ 2:59pm
Crash Ball2 said | February 22nd 2017 @ 2:59pm | ! Report
Agreed. I thought H Tui was phenomenal in 2016. Bodes well for the Reds if Koczyk has forced Stiles’ hand.
February 22nd 2017 @ 3:07pm
Toulouse Lautrec said | February 22nd 2017 @ 3:07pm | ! Report
Korczyk over H.Tui is a head scratcher, Not a lot of go forward in the pack without him, Only Higgers is a ball carrier out of that mob, the rest are a bit slow and floppy. Rodda over L.Tui is same for same, Rodda has a lot of potential as a big bruising lock, L.Tui looked a little off pace lately for mine.
Venzati as the replacement prop shows a lack of depth , Obviously when Tupou comes back, but a lot of inexperience at tight head. Sam Talakai has yet to impress me. He is a decent scrummager though.
Perese is the right call over Maranta.
Be interesting to see where Timu fits in. Houston looks way off the pace and will have to work hard to find a spot on the bench. Long season ahead though, good to have that much cover.
Chris Kurindrani and Eto Nabuli need to significantly lift their game. CFS has and deserves to have fallen way down the pecking order (injury aside)
Funny to see the words “debut” beside Smith!
I think J.Mac is a wasted bench spot. Dunc can cover 10 if required. basically season over if Quade goes down though.
February 22nd 2017 @ 2:33pm
Joey Johns said | February 22nd 2017 @ 2:33pm | ! Report
Fantastic news with Maranta nowhere near the starting XV.
Good riddance too, he was beyond useless in the trial.
February 22nd 2017 @ 2:53pm
El Camel said | February 22nd 2017 @ 2:53pm | ! Report
As a long time Reds fan, I must admit I’m super excited for a team littered with both invaluable international, even world class experience and the necessary green enthusiasm of youth. I just cannot get the All star brumby team of a few years ago though that fizzled maddeningly. Can Quade operate without Genia? Can Smith maintain all season long? Will Andrew Ready inherit that No.2? I hope Mr Stiles is the operator we’ve been waiting for since Ewen walked through the Suncorp tunnel