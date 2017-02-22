Quade Cooper, George Smith headline Reds squad

Winger puts on the afterburners to set up match-winning try on the siren

The Queensland Reds have named one of their strongest Super Rugby sides in years, with a host of Wallabies headlining a new look team to host the Sharks in the opening round.

Quade Cooper makes his return to the Brisbane-based club after making 105 appearances for them between 2007 and 2015. Cooper has played for the national Sevens team and Toulon in the past two years.

Maybe the biggest drawcard for the Reds is veteran Test flanker George Smith, who has been named to make his debut for the Reds. Smith already has 142 appearances to his name in the Super Rugby competition after playing for the Brumbies between 2000 and 2010, and again in 2013.

Wallabies captain Stephen Moore and Scott Higginbotham join Cooper in the squad and are set to bring their wealth of experience.

James Slipper will captain the side in the No.1 jersey, while former NRL player Eto Nabuli will also line up, alongside Nick Frisby.

Karmichael Hunt rounds out the starting 15, while Markus Vanzati, Izack Rodda and Isaia Perese are in line to make their Super Rugby debuts with spots on the bench.

Reds coach Nick Stiles said the side was a good reflection of the depth and competition for spots that has been established over the off-season.

“It’s pretty exciting to think in two days we’ll be back playing at Suncorp Stadium in front of our home fans,” Stiles said.

“We’ve all had this date circled in our calendars for a long time and the players and staff have worked incredibly hard to get to this point in the best possible position.

“Anyone who watched how we performed in the tens and our trial against the Rebels would know there is a lot of competition for spots in this squad.

“We’ve got a lot of seasoned campaigners, but there are also some young up-and-coming players who have earned an opportunity through their hard work and their form in pre-season.

“Now the challenge is there for us to put everything we’ve worked on into practice against the Sharks on Friday night.”