Reds set to finish strong and claim Champions League place

The agony and the ecstasy of the Jurgen Klopp era is summed up by the fact that Liverpool are 14 points and six places better off than at the same stage last season, and yet as it stands, have achieved absolutely nothing.

Long-suffering Reds fans are quick to point to the progress that the likeable German has made since his arrival, but having been knocked out of both cup competitions and effectively, if not mathematically, out of the title race, anything less than a Champions League spot would constitute failure.

The ultra-competitive nature of the Premier League these days will be of little consolation to the Anfield faithful, should the Reds miss out on the top four.

Indeed fifth place is by no means guaranteed, with the rejuvenated and in-form Man united breathing uncomfortably down their necks.

Some Reds on Merseyside might even be honest enough to admit that finishing above their bitter rivals, is vastly more motivating than the riches of Champions League football.

The good news is that the Liverpool will finish in the top four.

The catastrophic slump that saw Liverpool fall out of, well, everything in January, was due to many factors, but mainly lack of depth and quality across the squad to handle the fixture congestion.

Klopp demands more from his players than any other manager in the league and it finally caught up with them.

They didn’t become a bad team over night. Certainly qualification for the Champions League, will require Klopp to invest heavily and wisely in the transfer market, but they are more worthy of a top four place this season.

A credible draw at home to the Champions elect and a stunning victory over second-placed Spurs has reignited belief, in and around the red-half of Liverpool.

A good two-week break will have the Reds champing at the bit. I fear for the champions, Leicester City, on Monday, as their now almost inevitable relegation draws closer.

Tough opponents await the Reds, in Arsenal (h) and City (a) and of course the always spicy Merseyside derby. However, after that, an incredibly kind run-in, sees the Reds play their last eight matches against teams places ninth or worse.

Liverpool fans might well prefer playing teams in the top-half, based on the season they’ve had but there will be no shortage of motivation to bury the minnows as the end of the season draws near, which will, for my money, assure the Reds of their seat among Europe’s elite.