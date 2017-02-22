Rob Simmons aiming for Wallabies redemption

Winger puts on the afterburners to set up match-winning try on the siren

Queensland Reds lock Rob Simmons admits he has a point to prove after falling in and out of favour with Wallabies coach Michael Cheika last year.

Dumped from the Reds’ leadership group this season, the 27-year-old is desperate to re-establish himself in Super Rugby and as a Test regular on the back of a rollercoaster 2016.

Once a second-row mainstay for Australia, Simmons lost his grip on a starting spot in unceremonious circumstances.

It was presumed a back injury was the reason he was excluded from the Wallabies team for their second Test against England last June, but Cheika confirmed on the eve of the match Simmons was axed.

Simmons was back in Cheika’s good books on their European tour but only because of a season-ending injury to Adam Coleman, the man who had usurped him.

“Doesn’t everyone have a point to prove? Obviously I do,” Simmons told reporters in Brisbane ahead of Queensland’s season opener against the Sharks on Friday night.

“But it’s a performance-driven business. Everyone’s got a point to prove every game – you go out there to put your best foot forward.

“Mid-last year, I didn’t do that every single game. What I want to do this year is get back to playing good footy, that’s how I can contribute to the team.”

Coach Nick Stiles raised eyebrows when he didn’t include Simmons in the Reds’ four-man leadership group for this season, instead preferring Quade Cooper, Stephen Moore, Samu Kerevi and Sam Talakai.

Simmons said he felt free to focus on his on-field contributions.

“I’ve really enjoyed it, actually,” he said.

“I went out there Tuesday night (in the trial against the Melbourne Rebels) not having too much responsibility except for my own responsibility of performing for the team.”