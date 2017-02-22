Series over, but Aussies still want revenge on Sri Lanka

Roar LIVE: Glenn Mitchell on why Wade and the Marsh bros. need to go

Paceman Billy Stanlake is just like his Australian Twenty20 teammates – seeking some redemption against Sri Lanka on Wednesday night.

Australia are aiming to avoid a whitewash in the final game of the three-match series, having lost the initial two games on the last ball.

And Stanlake says he personally wants to atone for a horror showing in game one when he was smacked for 43 runs from his three overs, before being overlooked for the next game.

“I was pretty down on myself after the game, I was pretty frustrated and angry,” Stanlake told reporters on Tuesday.

“But everyone around me was great and the coaches were really good to me.

“They had a good chat with me (saying) ‘put it behind you, you haven’t played too much cricket so don’t be too hard on yourself, just move on and get ready for the next one’.”

Stanlake said his personal frustration was mirrored by the wider Australian squad at losing the nailbiting two games on the last ball.

“Obviously it’s frustrating to lose two very close games so we have got to regroup now and come out here tomorrow night and finish on a positive and get a win.

“We just need to finish them off a bit better. We had them on the ropes the other night and couldn’t quite finish them off.

“Hopefully tomorrow night we can put in that complete performance.”

Stanlake is expected to return to Australia’s side for his third T20 international, after making his 50-over international debut in January.

The national honours have surprised the 204cm-tall quick, who returned to action this summer after recovering from back stress fractures.

“Coming into the season … I was just aiming to play some of the Big Bash and finish the season off injury free, so for all this to happen has been a great added bonus,” he said.

Another bonus is being picked by Indian Premier League outfit Royal Challengers Bangalore for $A75,440.

“I was pretty lucky to get picked up at all, I wasn’t expecting much,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity to go over there and be around some of the world’s best cricketers. I’m sure I will learn a lot.”

Sri Lanka’s Niroshan Dickwella will miss the third T20 in Adelaide after being suspended for two limited-over matches.

The wicketkeeper/batsman’s accumulated demerit points reached five within a two-year period after his latest breach of the ICC code of conduct for dissent.

Dickwella received a 30 per cent fine and two demerit points following the second T20 in Geelong, where – after being given out caught behind – he paused to view the replay, kicked the turf and looked at his shoulder for a prolonged time.

In a related incident, Australia keeper Tim Paine has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee and hit with one demerit point for using inappropriate language after Dickwella had been given out.