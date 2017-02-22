Super Rugby 2017 live stream: How to watch the season on TV and stream online

The 2017 Super Rugby season will be the second under the new conference format and gets underway on Thursday, February 23 as the Melbourne Rebels host the Blues in the season opener. This is The Roar‘s complete guide to streaming the competition online and watching it on TV.

The Hurricanes are the defending premiers and the competition will once again take place over 17 rounds with the finals kicking off on Friday, July 21 with the grand final on Saturday, August 5.

How to stream online

Foxtel, through Fox Sports have the exclusive rights to the Super Rugby competition in Australia, meaning streaming is also run through them.

The best way to stream the Super Rugby competition in Australia is with Foxtel Go or Foxtel Play. Foxtel Play offers all the benefits of a regular Foxtel installation via live streaming, but for this you don’t need a valid sports subscription, rather, a streaming-only subscription.

Foxtel Go is included with your Foxtel TV package.

To watch Super Rugby on Fox Sports you will need to subscribe to Foxtel Play with a sports package.

How to watch on TV

Most Fox Sports games will be broadcast on Channels 501 and 503, but you will need to check your local guides each week to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

In addition to live matches and replays on Fox Sports, 2017 is the second year of a deal with Network Ten that sees one game on delay each Sunday morning, with coverage generally starting at 8am (AEDT).

Network Ten’s matches will have at least one Australian team and this will be mixed throughout the season to ensure each team gets some free-to-air spotlight.

The Roar will also be providing live scores and blogs of every game as well as highlights of matches.