Usman Khawaja faces axe – again

Roar LIVE: Glenn Mitchell on why Wade and the Marsh bros. need to go

Australia’s plans for their first cricket Test against India are starting to become clearer, with Usman Khawaja set to be axed again despite a productive home summer.

Selectors are expected to make two changes to the XI that played in Sydney last month, recalling the Marsh brothers in place of Khawaja and Hilton Cartwright.

Shaun and Mitch Marsh both impressed in the squad’s only tour game before the four-Test series starts in Pune on Thursday, rubber stamping their returns. Shaun Marsh is likely to bat at No.4 in the new order, with Steve Smith shuffling up to first drop.

That left 20-year-old opener Matt Renshaw and veteran Khawaja in a showdown for the final spot. Coach Darren Lehmann noted on Sunday it would be a “tight call” as to which Queensland batsman gets the nod.

But it appeared a no-contest throughout Tuesday’s training session, the tourists’ main hit-out in Pune before they attempt to snap a nine-Test losing streak in Asia.

Khawaja didn’t warm up with the main group, instead heading straight to the nets to face some local spinners.

The 30-year-old, who was dropped during Australia’s 3-0 series loss in Sri Lanka last year because of his troubles facing spin, continued to hone his craft while the rest of the group worked on their fielding.

Renshaw did some catching practice alongside Smith, the skipper he’s been stationed next to in the slips cordon since making his debut at Adelaide Oval.

The 20-year-old then batted in partnership with David Warner in the nets, while Khawaja sweated it out in the field by himself.

Coupled with Khawaja being the only batsman in the 16-man squad to sit out the tour game in Mumbai, it suggests Renshaw will be retained.

The fresh-faced opener scored 184 in his previous Test at the SCG, but is touring India for the first time and failed to fire in the tune-up against India A.

Khawaja’s batting average from four Tests in Asia is 19.16, but his form in recent months has been far more impressive. The left-hander was the top-scorer in Australia’s home series against South Africa, hitting a career-best 145 when the new-look XI snapped a five-Test losing streak in Adelaide.

There are unlikely to be any surprises in Australia’s attack. Nathan Lyon, who recorded figures of 4-162 in Mumbai, remains their frontline spinner.

Lyon revealed he may even be handed the responsibility of taking the new ball at various points during the next six weeks.

“There’s a big chance,” the offspinner said.

“But that’s totally up to the captain.

“Definitely (comfortable taking the new ball) … the harder it is – it may skid on, it may turn, it might bounce or it might not.

“If I don’t know if they’re going to bounce then neither does Virat Kohli.”

Lyon, one of nine players returning for their second Test tour of India, noted “four years is a life-changing experience”.

“I was quite young. I had hair and I was still learning my craft,” Lyon recalled of the 2013 ‘homeworkgate’ tour.

“I’m still learning it now, but I feel like I’m in a much better place.”