WATCH: Did Bernard Tomic tank in his latest loss?

Bernard Tomic has been involved in his fair share of bizarre tennis matches.

His latest loss has left tennis fans scratching their heads after the Australian squandered a 4-1 lead in the final set to lose it 6-4 to Belgian Steve Darcis.

Tomic appeared to be in reasonable form after winning the first set, but his game went from bad to worse to outright ridiculous.

There hasn’t been any injury reported for Tomic, but the way he played appeared as if he had lost all will to compete at stages in the match.

The Australian missed shots, and generally looked lazy on court. It’s not the first time Tomic has been accused of not giving his best effort.

It follows a poor period for Australians in tennis as Jordan Thompson was blasted on social media for tanking just a few weeks ago and Nick Kyrgios fell out of the Australian Open against Andreas Seppi after being up two sets to love.

We will let you judge in the video player above whether this is tanking or not.