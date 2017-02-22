Wests Tigers in 2017: Off-season, what to look for, and prediction

Wests Tigers came within one competition point of making the 2016 NRL finals. The club will be lamenting losses to Melbourne and the Gold Coast by a combined total of two points, both at Leichardt Oval, as games which got away from them.

However, their defence was far too leaky far too often, as evidenced by conceding 60 points to Canberra in Round 8. The Tigers lost to that same Raiders outfit in Round 26 to end their hopes of a finals berth.

The off-season

Jason Taylor spent another season watching to finals, yet managed to convince the Tigers board that he deserved another year at the helm. His bold decision to relegate Robbie Farah to NSW Cup for the majority of 2016 was a risky proposition and I applaud him for sticking to his guns.

Accordingly, Farah left his beloved Tigers for a starting role at Redfern.

In the meantime, the Tigers’ recruitment has been minimal, although they have an important 2017 with regards to retention, with Aaron Woods, James Tedesco, Luke Brooks and Mitchell Moses all off contract at season’s end. How all of these young players require contract renewals simultaneously is baffling and demonstrates poor management.

A betting scandal involving Tim Simona broke just last week and the young winger is suspended indefinitely pending investigation.

What to look for in 2017

The Tigers have an exciting crop of players who mean they will surely be knocking on the door of the final eight. My main concern is their lack of experienced, finals-hardened players. Their list profile is certainly skewed towards making a run at things in 2018.

Player retention will be the key in 2017, with the priority certainly to keep Tedesco, Woods and Moses – in that order. I’m still not entirely sold upon Brooks, so if one of this young quartet was to be shown the door, that is who I would pick.

The Tigers have a tough opening four games of the season, playing South Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Penrith. If the club can manage to escape that horror draw with one win, they’ll be content.

Their pursuit of the final eight may once again come down to the final rounds of the season.

2017 prediction

Matt Ballin coming off two knee reconstructions to play hooker concerns me to no end. The Tigers contingency plan if Ballin goes down is worrisome, considering Manaia Cherrington is now playing for Cronulla.

Players such as Elijah Taylor and Chris Lawrence will need to play better than ever before should the side wish to figure in the finals.

Until I see Wests Tigers defend with consistency and for an extended number of games, then I cannot trust their defence. All NRL teams can score, but only the best can consistently defend.

The contract talks with the big four will certainly be a distraction, and if losses accumulate, the coach’s future will be under the microscope.

In what promises to be a closely contested regular season, the Tigers fall just short.

2017 prediction: 10th