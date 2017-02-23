Adelaide 36ers vs Illawarra Hawks: NBL semi-finals Game 3 live scores, blog

It all comes down to this. The winner goes to the grand final, the loser is eliminated as the Adelaide 36ers head back home to host Game 3 in their NBL semi-final series against the Illawarra Hawks. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEDT).
The 36ers might have had a brilliant second half of the season, but four straight losses leading into the playoffs left us unsure of what to expect.
They did turn it around during Game 1 on home court and as expected, the series has so far gone the way of the home team with the Hawks pinching Game 2 back in Wollongong.
It hasn’t been surprising to see the best two offensive teams in the competition putting on a show, with plenty of points scores and some stunning individual performances throughout the series, but in a series between two very evenly matched sides, the home court advantage has had the final say at the moment.
The 36ers were dominant during Game 1, with Jerome Randle leading the way as he has done all season. They picked up the victory by 15 points and were good enough at the defensive end to stop the Hawks every time they looked like getting a run.
What has been pleasing for the 36ers right throughout the series is the form of captain Mitch Creek, who led the second half effort in Game 1.
Back in Wollongong for Game 2, the Hawks came away with a six-point win, proving they will need a high-scoring game to win. Their defence simply isn’t good enough as they took a 100-94 victory.
The Hawks have proven time and time again they can score 100 points, but doing it on the road against Adelaide has proven a little more difficult.
Tim Coenraad was the man to keep the first game close for the most part, and like the 36ers they had no other options stand up at the offensive end of the court.
Game 2 was much more impressive for Illawarra in the sense that they had multiple players in double figures, passed the ball well and genuinely had a good team display of offence.
The winner of this game will go on to play the Perth Wildcats who beat the Cairns Taipans 2-0 in their series during the grand final series, which tips off on Monday.
Prediction
There hasn’t been much to split the sides during the series, but the 36ers have more attacking weapons and should advance to the big dance on home court.
36ers by 7.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the final game in this semi-final series from 7:30pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments in the section below.
8:14pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:14pm | ! Report
Q2 3′
Got a funny feeling Ogilvy is done for the night. He subbed back in, then subbed straight back out and looks pretty emotional on his way to the locker.
Misses at both ends back out on the floor before Sobey looks for Jacobsen but stands on the line.
36ers – 31
Hawks – 42
8:13pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:13pm | ! Report
Q2 4′
Plenty happening here as Johnson looks for a pass after some good transition play but has it poked over the baseline. Now Randle turns it over before Forman finds Harris who goes through Ferguson and lays it in. Lovely move in the paint.
36ers – 31
Hawks – 42
8:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:12pm | ! Report
Q2 4′
White makes one.
36ers – 31
Hawks – 40
8:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:12pm | ! Report
Q2 4′
Great aggression there from White who attacks Randle and misses the shot, getting around him but draws the foul and will go to the line anyway.
36ers – 31
Hawks – 39
8:11pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:11pm | ! Report
Q2 4′
It’s Ferguson to the line there and he makes one.
36ers – 31
Hawks – 39
8:11pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:11pm | ! Report
Q2 5′
The Hawks with it through Harris and a pass is deflected out off the foot of Sobey. From the inbound it’s Martin to Harris and then Kay to Martin who finds Kay once again. He finds Forman in the corner who has to fire with the shot clock winding down and it’s no good.
Foul against the Hawks on the rebound, the third against Kay and we will walk the floor for the free throws.
36ers – 30
Hawks – 39
8:09pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:09pm | ! Report
Q2 5′
The 36ers struggling from the free throw line tonight. Sobey makes one that time.
36ers – 30
Hawks – 39
8:09pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:09pm | ! Report
Q2 5′
Hodgson with a nice bit of work in the paint and he lays it in before Norton does the same at the other end, this time making the shot through some fairly soft defence.
Creek with it to Randle and he misses the three. Great rebound from Johnson who links with Creek and then Randle goes to Sobey who draws the foul but misses the shot from mid range. He will go to the free throw line and with that, the 36ers are into the bonus.
36ers – 29
Hawks – 39
8:08pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:08pm | ! Report
Q2 6′
If the 36ers are going to get back into this game then it’s all down to Randle who hits a three from the wing right there.
Norton tries to answer back but it’s an air ball.
36ers – 27
Hawks – 37
8:07pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:07pm | ! Report
Q2 6′
Harris makes both.
36ers – 24
Hawks – 37
8:07pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:07pm | ! Report
Q2 6′
Oscar Forman with a nice bit of work after a miss. He grabs the rebound and then makes the reverse.
At the other end it’s Creek turning it over and then Harris flying down the court, drawing the foul. Poor defensive transition there from the 36ers.
36ers – 24
Hawks – 35