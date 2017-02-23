Adelaide 36ers vs Illawarra Hawks: NBL semi-finals Game 3 live scores, blog

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

It all comes down to this. The winner goes to the grand final, the loser is eliminated as the Adelaide 36ers head back home to host Game 3 in their NBL semi-final series against the Illawarra Hawks. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEDT).

The 36ers might have had a brilliant second half of the season, but four straight losses leading into the playoffs left us unsure of what to expect.

They did turn it around during Game 1 on home court and as expected, the series has so far gone the way of the home team with the Hawks pinching Game 2 back in Wollongong.

It hasn’t been surprising to see the best two offensive teams in the competition putting on a show, with plenty of points scores and some stunning individual performances throughout the series, but in a series between two very evenly matched sides, the home court advantage has had the final say at the moment.

The 36ers were dominant during Game 1, with Jerome Randle leading the way as he has done all season. They picked up the victory by 15 points and were good enough at the defensive end to stop the Hawks every time they looked like getting a run.

What has been pleasing for the 36ers right throughout the series is the form of captain Mitch Creek, who led the second half effort in Game 1.

Back in Wollongong for Game 2, the Hawks came away with a six-point win, proving they will need a high-scoring game to win. Their defence simply isn’t good enough as they took a 100-94 victory.

The Hawks have proven time and time again they can score 100 points, but doing it on the road against Adelaide has proven a little more difficult.

Tim Coenraad was the man to keep the first game close for the most part, and like the 36ers they had no other options stand up at the offensive end of the court.

Game 2 was much more impressive for Illawarra in the sense that they had multiple players in double figures, passed the ball well and genuinely had a good team display of offence.

The winner of this game will go on to play the Perth Wildcats who beat the Cairns Taipans 2-0 in their series during the grand final series, which tips off on Monday.

Prediction

There hasn’t been much to split the sides during the series, but the 36ers have more attacking weapons and should advance to the big dance on home court.

36ers by 7.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the final game in this semi-final series from 7:30pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments in the section below.