Australia vs India: First Test preview

Roar LIVE: Glenn Mitchell on why Wade and the Marsh bros. need to go

Australia face their biggest challenge in recent times when they travel to India for a four-match Test series, with most predicting dire results and heads to roll for the tourists by the time it’s all said and done.

Australia’s last trip to India came in 2013 and ended in disaster as ‘homework gate’ de-railed the squad and left them with a 4-0 loss following some terrible on-field performances.

They were never going to win the series, but going down 4-0 and not even pinching a drawn Test out of the series saw Australia at their lowest ebb in years.

While they answered back with a 2-0 series victory on home soul during the 2014-15 summer, Australia embark on another tour to India looking down the barrel of a drubbing.

Their recent form on the subcontinent hasn’t been pretty to say the least, losing their last series to Pakistan and being wallopped by Sri Lanka 3-0 at the end of last year.

While the conditions in Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates – where Pakistan host their matches – are different, it’s the same sort of premise in that the pitches will be flat, slow and take a lot of turn throughout the match.

If Australia couldn’t compete with Sri Lanka, who are certainly a level below India then this series could – and probably will be an absolute blowout.

Even looking at it from the most positive of situations, it’s hard to see the tourists pinching a Test during the series, with weather and draws looking their only hope.

That’s not to say it would be much easier for any other touring team to get a win in India – they are a juggernaut at home, but you would be more confident of a team like South Africa getting at least one victory on a four-match tour there.

Following the Sri Lankan tour, Australia returned home where they lost the first two matches to South Africa, before winning three straight Tests – the dead rubber against the Proteas and then a clean sweep of Pakistan.

Since then, it’s been all one-day and T20 cricket for Australia, with their Test squad jetting off to Dubai for a training camp and then Mumbai for a tour match where Usman Khawaja was left out, while Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh scored centuries and their bowlers struggled big time.

India’s form on the other hand has been outstanding, and they haven’t lost a Test in quite some time with the team firing on all cylinders under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

Given the talk of the wicket in Pune playing right into the hands of the Indian side, it’s only going to improve their chances of retaining that form.

Going right back to September, the hosts got things going on a long home stint of matches with a drubbing of New Zealand in a three-match Test series, before following it up with a whooping of England, not losing a match in either series.

After completing victories in both one-day and T20 series against the nations, they played a one-off Test against Bangladesh just last week as a final preparation for the Australian series and proceeded to put almost 700 on the board in a 208 run victory at Hyderabad.

Virat Kohli’s form has been out of this world and while there are issues, they have a couple of batsmen standing up every innings and their bowlers, led by the spin kings Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, have been taking care of business.

They haven’t looked like dropping a match and any continuation of form like they have had is going to see a very tough tour for Australia.

History Last five meetings

Jan 6 – 10, 2015: Match drawn at Sydney Cricket Ground

Dec 26 – 30, 2014: Match drawn at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Dec 17 – 20, 2014: Australia defeat India by 4 wickets at the Gabba

Dec 9 – 13, 2014: Australia defeat India by 48 runs at the Adelaide Oval

Mar 22 – 24, 2014: India defeat Australia by 6 wickets at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi Last five series

2014/15 – Australia defeat India 2-0 (4 match series in Australia)

2013 – India defeat Australia 4-0 (4 match series in India)

2011/12 – Australia defeat India 4-0 (4 match series in Australia)

2010 – India defeat Australia 2-0 (2 match series in India)

2008 – India defeat Australia 2-0 (2 match series in India)

Where do Australia get their runs from?

Australia have a lot of issues and problems to take care of heading into this tour, but none are quite as big as where they will score enough runs to compete with India.

Winning the toss and batting first will be crucial, but as we have seen when both New Zealand and England toured, getting a big score and being on par for the first innings simply isn’t good enough against India.

It’s batting in the second innings that will be a worry, but even runs in the first will be hard to come by. In terms of playing spin, only David Warner, Steve Smith and to an extent Shaun Marsh have proven credentials.

Now, if those three all fire for eight innings in a row and they get some support chipped in then Australia will find themsevles in a solid position. That’s unlikely to happen though, so they must have others stand up.

Peter Handscomb and Matt Renshaw might be a little unproven on the subcontinent, but took to Test cricket like a duck to water during the summer and will need to keep that going. There are reasons they will succeed, reasons they will fail and reasons they will just sit neither good or bad, but particularly during the second innings, they need to be part of Australia’s platform.

None of the Aussie batsmen have had a particularly good time of it on the subcontintent, no matter how well they are perceived to play spin so the pressure is on here to improve records and score enough runs.

India’s batting has been a little lacking in depth, so it’s time to stand up

Even though India have been scoring a truckload of runs everytime they put the pads on, they have struggled to have seven regular contributors to the order.

During their series against New Zealand and England, and even the one-off Test against Bangladesh it was Virat Kohli steering the way to a decent score all the time, with a couple of useful contributions and very little else.

When Kohli failed, they found a way through it, but only then did a couple of batsmen stand up and get somewhere near a century.

It must be noted India’s batting isn’t being looked at as a weakness here, because it’s far from it – just that they need more players to stand up and do what Kohli does. That doesn’t mean scoring a double century every second innings either, but just consistently contributing to the total and not heaping the pressure on their skipper.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have both looked in good touch over India’s last nine Tests played at home, while Murali Vijay and Lokesh Rahul will continue to plug away at the top of the order.

With Ravichandran Ashwin batting at seven and inexperienced wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha batting at six, the onus is on the top five to get the job done and build a big score, allowing the lower order to tee off and pick up the pace of the match.

Virat Kohli could make this tour hell for Australia

In saying that, if Kohli does fire then it will be a hellish tour for Australia. In home conditions, he is the best batsmen on the world and doesn’t look like being stopped by anyone.

Nathan Lyon will be taken to town, Steve O’Keefe won’t do much better and unless the ball is new, neither Mitchell Starc or Josh Hazlewood will have much say in stopping him.

Do Australia have the right team balance?

It’s hard to answer this question until we know what the final XI is, but the tentative answer is somewhere near yes.

Having two spinners, especially in Pune where the pitch is typically even slower than others in India, is a must. Go in with one spinner and you will spend two days in the field, no ifs or buts about it.

Whether Mitchell Marsh is the man who should be in as the all-rounder is up for debate, however with only two quick bowlers a pace all rounder has to be the priority. If, for example, Jackson Bird was playing then Glenn Maxwell would have to play.

The mix of leg and off spinners, if they name them right will also be helpful, although it’s still difficult to see it slowing down the Indian top order.

The batting order is the talking point. Matthew Wade is under all sorts of pressure as the wicket keeper, and even though it looks destined Peter Handscomb won’t become the keeper, there is talk that Wade is struggling with a back injury.

If that goes, then it leaves the selectors no choice but to play Handscomb at seven, which, in the grand scheme of things probably adds a useful batting option lower in the order and allows an extra bowler to slot in – something Australia desperately need if they want to compete.

Nathan Lyon will be under the pump

It almost goes without saying that Lyon will be among the most under pressure players on the field, not just during the first match but the whole series.

If he allows Kohli and company to get to him in the first match then his tour could be over with many questioning why he would hold his spot ahead of both O’Keefe and Mitchell Swepson who according to all reports has had a wonderful training camp.

There is almost no doubting Lyon will play in the first match, but whether he holds his spot very much depends on the way he bowls and whether he can spin Australia to victory.

Key Game information First ball: 3pm (AEDT) – 9:30am (local)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

TV: Live, Fox Sports (Aus)

Online: Foxtel Go/Play

Radio: White Line Wireless and ABC Radio

Betting:

Overall record: Played 90, Australia 40, India 24, Drawn 25, Tied 1

Last five: Australia 2, India 1, Drawn 2 Squads Australia (Likely XI and reserves)

1. David Warner

2. Matt Renshaw

3. Shaun Marsh

4. Steve Smith (c)

5. Peter Handscomb

6. Mitch Marsh

7. Matthew Wade (wk)

8. Steve O’Keefe

9. Mitchell Starc

10. Josh Hazlewood

11. Nathan Lyon Rest of squad – Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Mitchell Swepson India (Likely XI and reserves)

1. Lokesh Rahul

2. Murali Vijay

3. Cheteshwar Pujara

4. Virat Kohli (c)

5. Ajinkya Rahane

6. Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

7. Ravindra Jadeja

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

10. Umesh Yadav

11. Ishant Sharma Rest of squad – Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav

Hours of play

Start (AEDT) Finish (AEDT) Start (Local) Finish (Local) Duration Morning Session 3:00 PM 5:00 PM 9:30 AM 11:30 AM 2 hours Lunch Break 5:00 PM 5:40 PM 11:30 AM 12:10 PM 40 minutes Afternoon Session 5:40 PM 7:40 PM 12:10 PM 2:10 PM 2 hours Tea Break 7:40 PM 8:00 PM 2:10 PM 2:30 PM 20 minutes Evening Session 8:00 PM 10:00 PM 2:30 PM 4:30 PM 2 hours

Hours of play are subject to change based on over rates, weather and match situation.

Prediction

This could get pretty ugly. The Pune pitch has been reported to be low and slow, which will only play into India’s hands.

Australia, in their first match will not be in a strong condition, having only had the single three-day tour game.

India are going to win, the only question is by how much.

India inside four days and possibly by an innings.

The Roar will have a live blog of each and every day played by the Australian national team, as well as highlights throughout the match.