 

Australian Super Rugby teams update

Vinnie Gorham Roar Guru

By , Vinnie Gorham is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , , , ,

0 Have your say

    More Videos More Rugby Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    All five Australian teams have been confirmed ahead of the opening weekend of Super Rugby, but it’s not all good news.

    Waratahs fly-half Bernard Foley has been ruled out of their Round 1 match-up with the Western Force on Saturday, after failing to recover from a head knock sustained during a trial game against the Highlanders at Brookvale Oval last Thursday.

    Head coach Daryl Gibson initially named Foley in his starting XV, but was forced to call up Bryce Hegarty as a replacement.

    Ned Hannigan was also ruled out with a minor hamstring strain.

    Stephen Larkham named a new-look Brumbies side for their first clash of the season against the Crusaders in Christchurch, with seven players in the match-day 23 set to make their debut for the franchise.

    Among the four debutants named in the starting line-up are Prop Nic Mayhew, Flanker Chris Alcock, Fly-half Wharenui Hawera and Centre Kyle Godwin.

    Lolo Fakaosilea, De Wet Roos and Isaac Thompson will have an opportunity to make their maiden appearances off the bench.

    Here are the Australian teams for Round 1 of Super Rugby 2017:

    Brumbies team vs the Crusaders

    1. Nic Mayhew
    2. Josh Mann-Rea
    3. Allan Alaalatoa
    4. Rory Arnold
    5. Sam Carter
    6. Scott Fardy
    7. Chris Alcock
    8. Jordan Smiler
    9. Joe Powell
    10. Wharenui Hawera
    11. James Dargaville
    12. Kyle Godwin
    13. Tevita Kuridrani
    14. Henry Speight
    15. Aidan Toua

    Reserves:
    16. Robbie Abel
    17. Ben Alexander
    18. Leslie Leulua’iali’i-Makin
    19. Tom Staniforth
    20. Lolo Fakaosilea
    21. De Wet Roos
    22. Andrew Smith
    23. Isaac Thompson

    Waratahs team vs Western Force

    1. Tom Robertson
    2. Tolu Latu
    3. Sekope Kepu
    4. Dean Mumm
    5. Will Skelton
    6. Jack Dempsey
    7. Michael Hooper (C)
    8. Michael Wells
    9. Nick Phipps
    10. Bryce Hegarty
    11. Rob Horne
    12. Irae Simone
    13. Israel Folau
    14. Reece Robinson
    15. Andrew Kellaway

    Reserves:
    16. Hugh Roach
    17. Paddy Ryan
    18. David Lolohea
    19. David McDuling
    20. Brad Wilkin
    21. Matt Lucas
    22. David Horwitz
    23. Taqele Naiyaravoro

    Western Force team vs Waratahs

    1. Pek Cowan
    2. Heath Tessmann (C)
    3. Jermaine Ainsley
    4. Ross Haylett-Petty
    5. Adam Coleman
    6. Brynard Stander
    7. Kane Koteka
    8. Richard Hardwick
    9. Ryan Louwrens
    10. Jono Lance
    11. Chance Peni
    12. Bill Meakes
    13. Curtis Rona
    14. Luke Morahan
    15. Dane Haylett-Petty

    Reserves:
    16. Tatafu Polota-Nau
    17. Ben Daley
    18. Tetera Faulkner
    19. Matt Philip
    20. Isireli Naisarani
    21. Michael Ruru
    22. Ian Prior
    23. Alex Newsome

    Melbourne Rebels team vs Western Force

    1. Cruze Ah-Nau
    2. Pat Leafa
    3. Laurie Weeks
    4. Steve Cummins
    5. Lopeti Timani
    6. Jordy Reid
    7. Colby Fainga’a
    8. Amanaki Mafi
    9. Nic Stirzaker (C)
    10. Jackson Garden-Bachop
    11. Tom English
    12. Reece Hodge
    13. Mitch Inman
    14. Jack Maddocks
    15. Jack Debreczeni

    Reserves:
    16. Jordan Uelese
    17. Tom Moloney
    18. Tyrel Lomax
    19. Culum Retallick
    20. Jake Schatz
    21. Ben Meehan
    22. Sione Tuipulotu
    23. Jonah Placid

    Queensland Reds team vs Sharks

    1. James Slipper (C)
    2. Stephen Moore
    3. Sam Talakai
    4. Rob Simmons
    5. Kane Douglas
    6. Adam Korczyk
    7. George Smith
    8. Scott Higginbotham
    9. Nick Frisby
    10. Quade Cooper
    11. Eto Nabuli
    12. Duncan Paia’aua
    13. Samu Kerevi
    14. Chris Kuridrani
    15. Karmichael Hunt

    Reserves:
    16. Andrew Ready
    17. Markus Vanzati
    18. Sef Fa’agase
    19. Izack Rodda
    20. Hendrik Tui
    21. James Tuttle
    22. Jake McIntyre
    23. Izaia Perese

    Reckon you know your rugby pretty well? Prove it by joining The Roar's 2017 Super Rugby tipping comp and show everyone just how well you know your stuff. Best of all, it's free to join!