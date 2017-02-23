Australian Super Rugby teams update

Can any Super Rugby team top the New Zealand franchises?

All five Australian teams have been confirmed ahead of the opening weekend of Super Rugby, but it’s not all good news.

Waratahs fly-half Bernard Foley has been ruled out of their Round 1 match-up with the Western Force on Saturday, after failing to recover from a head knock sustained during a trial game against the Highlanders at Brookvale Oval last Thursday.

Head coach Daryl Gibson initially named Foley in his starting XV, but was forced to call up Bryce Hegarty as a replacement.

Ned Hannigan was also ruled out with a minor hamstring strain.

Stephen Larkham named a new-look Brumbies side for their first clash of the season against the Crusaders in Christchurch, with seven players in the match-day 23 set to make their debut for the franchise.

Among the four debutants named in the starting line-up are Prop Nic Mayhew, Flanker Chris Alcock, Fly-half Wharenui Hawera and Centre Kyle Godwin.

Lolo Fakaosilea, De Wet Roos and Isaac Thompson will have an opportunity to make their maiden appearances off the bench.

Here are the Australian teams for Round 1 of Super Rugby 2017:

Brumbies team vs the Crusaders

1. Nic Mayhew

2. Josh Mann-Rea

3. Allan Alaalatoa

4. Rory Arnold

5. Sam Carter

6. Scott Fardy

7. Chris Alcock

8. Jordan Smiler

9. Joe Powell

10. Wharenui Hawera

11. James Dargaville

12. Kyle Godwin

13. Tevita Kuridrani

14. Henry Speight

15. Aidan Toua

Reserves:

16. Robbie Abel

17. Ben Alexander

18. Leslie Leulua’iali’i-Makin

19. Tom Staniforth

20. Lolo Fakaosilea

21. De Wet Roos

22. Andrew Smith

23. Isaac Thompson

Waratahs team vs Western Force

1. Tom Robertson

2. Tolu Latu

3. Sekope Kepu

4. Dean Mumm

5. Will Skelton

6. Jack Dempsey

7. Michael Hooper (C)

8. Michael Wells

9. Nick Phipps

10. Bryce Hegarty

11. Rob Horne

12. Irae Simone

13. Israel Folau

14. Reece Robinson

15. Andrew Kellaway

Reserves:

16. Hugh Roach

17. Paddy Ryan

18. David Lolohea

19. David McDuling

20. Brad Wilkin

21. Matt Lucas

22. David Horwitz

23. Taqele Naiyaravoro

Western Force team vs Waratahs

1. Pek Cowan

2. Heath Tessmann (C)

3. Jermaine Ainsley

4. Ross Haylett-Petty

5. Adam Coleman

6. Brynard Stander

7. Kane Koteka

8. Richard Hardwick

9. Ryan Louwrens

10. Jono Lance

11. Chance Peni

12. Bill Meakes

13. Curtis Rona

14. Luke Morahan

15. Dane Haylett-Petty

Reserves:

16. Tatafu Polota-Nau

17. Ben Daley

18. Tetera Faulkner

19. Matt Philip

20. Isireli Naisarani

21. Michael Ruru

22. Ian Prior

23. Alex Newsome

Melbourne Rebels team vs Western Force

1. Cruze Ah-Nau

2. Pat Leafa

3. Laurie Weeks

4. Steve Cummins

5. Lopeti Timani

6. Jordy Reid

7. Colby Fainga’a

8. Amanaki Mafi

9. Nic Stirzaker (C)

10. Jackson Garden-Bachop

11. Tom English

12. Reece Hodge

13. Mitch Inman

14. Jack Maddocks

15. Jack Debreczeni

Reserves:

16. Jordan Uelese

17. Tom Moloney

18. Tyrel Lomax

19. Culum Retallick

20. Jake Schatz

21. Ben Meehan

22. Sione Tuipulotu

23. Jonah Placid

Queensland Reds team vs Sharks

1. James Slipper (C)

2. Stephen Moore

3. Sam Talakai

4. Rob Simmons

5. Kane Douglas

6. Adam Korczyk

7. George Smith

8. Scott Higginbotham

9. Nick Frisby

10. Quade Cooper

11. Eto Nabuli

12. Duncan Paia’aua

13. Samu Kerevi

14. Chris Kuridrani

15. Karmichael Hunt

Reserves:

16. Andrew Ready

17. Markus Vanzati

18. Sef Fa’agase

19. Izack Rodda

20. Hendrik Tui

21. James Tuttle

22. Jake McIntyre

23. Izaia Perese