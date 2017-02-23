Australian Super Rugby teams update

All five Australian teams have been confirmed ahead of the opening weekend of Super Rugby, but it’s not all good news.
Waratahs fly-half Bernard Foley has been ruled out of their Round 1 match-up with the Western Force on Saturday, after failing to recover from a head knock sustained during a trial game against the Highlanders at Brookvale Oval last Thursday.
Head coach Daryl Gibson initially named Foley in his starting XV, but was forced to call up Bryce Hegarty as a replacement.
Ned Hannigan was also ruled out with a minor hamstring strain.
Stephen Larkham named a new-look Brumbies side for their first clash of the season against the Crusaders in Christchurch, with seven players in the match-day 23 set to make their debut for the franchise.
Among the four debutants named in the starting line-up are Prop Nic Mayhew, Flanker Chris Alcock, Fly-half Wharenui Hawera and Centre Kyle Godwin.
Lolo Fakaosilea, De Wet Roos and Isaac Thompson will have an opportunity to make their maiden appearances off the bench.
Here are the Australian teams for Round 1 of Super Rugby 2017:
Brumbies team vs the Crusaders
1. Nic Mayhew
2. Josh Mann-Rea
3. Allan Alaalatoa
4. Rory Arnold
5. Sam Carter
6. Scott Fardy
7. Chris Alcock
8. Jordan Smiler
9. Joe Powell
10. Wharenui Hawera
11. James Dargaville
12. Kyle Godwin
13. Tevita Kuridrani
14. Henry Speight
15. Aidan Toua
Reserves:
16. Robbie Abel
17. Ben Alexander
18. Leslie Leulua’iali’i-Makin
19. Tom Staniforth
20. Lolo Fakaosilea
21. De Wet Roos
22. Andrew Smith
23. Isaac Thompson
Waratahs team vs Western Force
1. Tom Robertson
2. Tolu Latu
3. Sekope Kepu
4. Dean Mumm
5. Will Skelton
6. Jack Dempsey
7. Michael Hooper (C)
8. Michael Wells
9. Nick Phipps
10. Bryce Hegarty
11. Rob Horne
12. Irae Simone
13. Israel Folau
14. Reece Robinson
15. Andrew Kellaway
Reserves:
16. Hugh Roach
17. Paddy Ryan
18. David Lolohea
19. David McDuling
20. Brad Wilkin
21. Matt Lucas
22. David Horwitz
23. Taqele Naiyaravoro
Western Force team vs Waratahs
1. Pek Cowan
2. Heath Tessmann (C)
3. Jermaine Ainsley
4. Ross Haylett-Petty
5. Adam Coleman
6. Brynard Stander
7. Kane Koteka
8. Richard Hardwick
9. Ryan Louwrens
10. Jono Lance
11. Chance Peni
12. Bill Meakes
13. Curtis Rona
14. Luke Morahan
15. Dane Haylett-Petty
Reserves:
16. Tatafu Polota-Nau
17. Ben Daley
18. Tetera Faulkner
19. Matt Philip
20. Isireli Naisarani
21. Michael Ruru
22. Ian Prior
23. Alex Newsome
Melbourne Rebels team vs Western Force
1. Cruze Ah-Nau
2. Pat Leafa
3. Laurie Weeks
4. Steve Cummins
5. Lopeti Timani
6. Jordy Reid
7. Colby Fainga’a
8. Amanaki Mafi
9. Nic Stirzaker (C)
10. Jackson Garden-Bachop
11. Tom English
12. Reece Hodge
13. Mitch Inman
14. Jack Maddocks
15. Jack Debreczeni
Reserves:
16. Jordan Uelese
17. Tom Moloney
18. Tyrel Lomax
19. Culum Retallick
20. Jake Schatz
21. Ben Meehan
22. Sione Tuipulotu
23. Jonah Placid
Queensland Reds team vs Sharks
1. James Slipper (C)
2. Stephen Moore
3. Sam Talakai
4. Rob Simmons
5. Kane Douglas
6. Adam Korczyk
7. George Smith
8. Scott Higginbotham
9. Nick Frisby
10. Quade Cooper
11. Eto Nabuli
12. Duncan Paia’aua
13. Samu Kerevi
14. Chris Kuridrani
15. Karmichael Hunt
Reserves:
16. Andrew Ready
17. Markus Vanzati
18. Sef Fa’agase
19. Izack Rodda
20. Hendrik Tui
21. James Tuttle
22. Jake McIntyre
23. Izaia Perese