Cahill backs big A-League contingent for Socceroos

Socceroos talisman Tim Cahill says he’s ready to lead Australia’s line in next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

With Jamie Maclaren’s international career in its infancy, Matthew Leckie enduring a protracted national team goal drought, Aposotolos Giannou, Robbie Kruse and Nathan Burns all out of season it’s likely that Cahill will play the role of Australia’s frontman against Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

And it’s a task the 37-year-old, all-time Socceroos leading goalscorer says he’s up for.

“When I look at the games I’ve played, the ratio of goals and minutes and the management has been really good,” Cahill said.

“Hopefully I can take that into the Socceroos if selected.

“We have to assess how many players are actually playing, what leagues … and how well the A-League players are playing so we can contribute to a big qualifying campaign.

“If I’m playing well and selected then I’ll play my part.”

Coach Ange Postecoglou has already signalled his intent to include more A-League players in his next national team squad to ensure match-hardened bodies take the field for Australia.

Cahill has backed a pair of Melbourne City midfielders to join him for the matches in Tehran and Sydney.

Luke Brattan was part of the last Socceroos squad without playing, while Cahill supported the idea of Neil Kilkenny returning to the national team for the first time in five years, due to his excellent club form.

“I throw myself support behind players in my team because I know their work ethic,” he said.

“The Luke Brattans and Neil Kilkennys … week in, week out, they’re doing it. Consistency is always the key.

“There’s definitely a few players that would have a chance but Ange doesn’t hand out too many golden tickets too easily.”

Cahill hasn’t started a match since January 27 – when he played on a “cricket pitch” in Coffs Harbour against Newcastle – but he said he’d be better for the break.

“Management is the key for myself, knowing there’s a lot of football to play in the back end of the season.”