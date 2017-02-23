Force to unleash code-hopper Rona for Super Rugby opener

Former NRL winger Curtis Rona will make his Western Force debut at outside centre in their opening round Super Rugby clash with the NSW Waratahs.
The ex-Canterbury player will partner fellow Super Rugby debutant Bill Meakes in a new-look centre combination at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.
New forward recruits Tatafu Polota-Nau (Waratahs) and Ben Daley (Queensland Reds) will start on the bench.
Western Force: Dane Haylett-Petty, Luke Morahan, Curtis Rona, Bill Meakes, Chance Peni, Jono Lance, Ryan Louwrens, Richard Hardwick, Kane Koteka, Brynard Stander, Adam Coleman, Ross Haylett-Petty, Jermaine Ainsley, Heath Tessmann (capt), Pek Cowan. Substitutes: Tatafu Polota-Nau, Ben Daley, Tereta Faulkner, Matt Philip, Isireli Naisarani, Michael Ruru, Ian Prior, Alex Newsome.
February 23rd 2017 @ 1:31pm
jameswm said | February 23rd 2017 @ 1:31pm | ! Report
Wow – there are some serious rookies in there.
McCalman, Hodgson and Cottrell – all not there. RHP us supposedly soft. Tessman starting with a rookie THP next to him and TPN on the bench. Three completely untried guys at 11-13 at this level – hopefully Foley can kick accurately, as about the only kicker in our backline.
I like the Force halves and 14-15 (and Coleman) but otherwise wow, there are a lot of question marks.
NSW should try to dominate in the scrum (until TPN comes on), attack the Force centres and kick to Chance.
The Tahs should be seriously embarrassed if they lose this, but need to be patient. They might look at the Force team sheet and expect to be able to attack expansively at will from the get go. If there’s one thing we know about Force teams, it’s that they hang on and hang on.
February 23rd 2017 @ 1:47pm
piru said | February 23rd 2017 @ 1:47pm | ! Report
I had no idea who Rona was before the Force picked him up, but he impressed me at the tens (I know it’s not real rugby).
I wouldn’t like to guess the mentality behind selection as we haven’t seen a Wessels team yet, but it looks as though no one is getting a free ride.
February 23rd 2017 @ 2:03pm
Paul said | February 23rd 2017 @ 2:03pm | ! Report
“as about the only kicker in our backline”
Simone has a good boot