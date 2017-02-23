 

Force to unleash code-hopper Rona for Super Rugby opener

    Former NRL winger Curtis Rona will make his Western Force debut at outside centre in their opening round Super Rugby clash with the NSW Waratahs.

    The ex-Canterbury player will partner fellow Super Rugby debutant Bill Meakes in a new-look centre combination at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

    New forward recruits Tatafu Polota-Nau (Waratahs) and Ben Daley (Queensland Reds) will start on the bench.

    Western Force: Dane Haylett-Petty, Luke Morahan, Curtis Rona, Bill Meakes, Chance Peni, Jono Lance, Ryan Louwrens, Richard Hardwick, Kane Koteka, Brynard Stander, Adam Coleman, Ross Haylett-Petty, Jermaine Ainsley, Heath Tessmann (capt), Pek Cowan. Substitutes: Tatafu Polota-Nau, Ben Daley, Tereta Faulkner, Matt Philip, Isireli Naisarani, Michael Ruru, Ian Prior, Alex Newsome.

