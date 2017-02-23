Gibson must getting Folau scoring again, even without Beale

Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson has 12 Wallabies on his roster this season, but the missing link is Israel Folau.

Most knockers delight in pointing out Folau is bludging, or money hungry, but the truth is he has been ignored in attack. Part of the reason for this is missing his kindred spirit in Kurtley Beale, who overcame his injury to thoroughly enjoy his seven figure contract with Wasps in England.

The electricity in attack between them has probably gone forever.

Beale is greatly respected at Wasps and will almost certainly re-sign for a longer period. He reportedly has an out after one season, with Michael Cheika keen to get him back into Wallaby gold, via Super Rugby.

But will he? Beale’s life is a lot more settled and pleasant than being unappreciated at home by Cheika as a benchman.

Yet Beale is the man who set up Folau most consistently to be his devastating match-winning best.

Folau’s record 30 tries in 52 Waratah games broke Lote Tuqiri’s previous mark of 29 from 89 games.

Not having Beale around will severely dent the Waratahs’ Super Rugby campaign.

There are two options for Gibson to make – play Folau at his Wallaby position of full back, or at outside centre.

But either slot demands an inside centre with brilliance, with Rob Horne, David Horwitz, and 21-year-old rookie Irae Simone the options.

Auckland born and raised, the very talented Simone was snapped up by the Rabbitohs after leaving school for two seasons.

Last year he returned to rugby at Northern Suburbs and was instrumental in the red and black jumpers winning the Shute Shield for the first time in 41 years when Wallaby second rowers Reg Smith and Garrick Fay were on duty.

Simone won the Rookie of the Year award, and is the best bet to wear the Waratah 12 jersey this season, despite his relative inexperience.

He has x-factor written all over him at 193 cm and 106 kgs with the clout to make his presence felt.

He’ll be surrounded by Wallabies with Bernard Foley inside him, and either Folau or Horne outside, with Folau or Andrew Kellaway chiming in from the back.

Gibson has massive firepower in his 36-man squad with those 12 Wallabies owning 404 caps, with 25 boasting 1071 Super Rugby appearances between them, with the final 11, including Simone, yet to debut.

Even without Beale, Gibson has ammunition to fire all over the park. But he must have Folau find plenty of quality attacking ball with a partner in crime to really do damage.