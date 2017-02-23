New Brisbane Roar recruit laughs off match-fixing allegations

Wanderers concede twice in two minutes in ACL loss

Melbourne-born Greek international Avraam Papodopoulos has laughed off the match-fixing allegations that have followed him to the A-League, dismissing them as completely untrue.

The 32-year-old defender has linked up with his new Brisbane Roar teammates after signing as injury replacement cover for Daniel Bowles (knee), while he is also part of the club’s AFC Champions League squad.

He joins the Roar with some baggage, having been identified by prosecutors in 2011 for alleged involvement in the so-called ‘Koriopolis’ match-fixing scandal during his time at Greek powerhouse Olympiacos, but he has never been charged.

Sydney FC reportedly had the chance to sign him earlier in the year but the A-League leaders turned him down when they discovered the link to the ongoing investigation.

However, Papodopoulos said the story had been “blown out of proportion”.

“This is a very funny story for me. It’s very good scenario for journalists to write something,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“But this story, it’s not true – sorry.

“I don’t read newspapers, I don’t take much notice of them, my job is to play football and that’s what I’m here for.”

Coach John Aloisi said last week he was not concerned by the allegations and had done his background research on the 36-cap international, whom he described as not only a good person but a good leader.

“If you’re Greek and good, everyone likes you,” Papodopoulos said.

“People can write what they want, but the people who know me know the truth and know what I am like.

“I’ve played in the World Cup, in Europe – everywhere. No-one will mention (that), it’s not the first thing people associate with me.”

Papodopoulos hasn’t played since his last outing for J.League club Jubilo Iwata in November last year and will not be considered for Saturday’s clash against Wellington Phoenix at Suncorp Stadium.

But he is keen on earning a longer-term deal in Brisbane.

“I love this country, I was born here, my mother and father worked a lot of years in Australia,” he said.

“It’s a big chance for me to come back and play at a high level.”