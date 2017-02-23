Rebels vs Blues: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Wallabies who are under the most pressure in 2017

Super Rugby for 2017 gets underway tonight, in what promises to be perfect conditions at AAMI Park in Melbourne, as the Rebels host the Blues.

With plenty of attention and chatter around about the continued confusing and unwieldy structure of the Super Rugby competition, fans will be relieved to switch attention back to the on-field action.

As is customary for most sides at this time of the year, both teams go into tonight’s game on the back of expectations of finishing higher on the ladder this season. Blues coach Tana Umaga is another year wiser, and certainly his 2017 squad looks stronger on paper.

A feature of tonight’s side is a bench laden with firepower; the prospect of Charlie Faumuina, George Moala and Rene Ranger all entering the match in the second half a daunting prospect for the home side.

Much interest will also centre on the prodigious twin talents of Akira and Reiko Ioana, both of who hint at long All Black careers ahead of them.

The Rebels meanwhile start the season far more inconvenienced by injury than coach Tony McGahan would prefer, this week losing international front rowers Toby Smith and James Hanson, and promising Wallabies 2016 debutant Sefanaia Naivalu. With star player Sean McMahon also missing the early rounds, squad depth is going to be tested early.

Disappointingly, it also means that Wallabies No.8 Lopeti Timani will start the season plugging a hole at lock, although the upside is that the talented Amanaki Mafi will take his place in the back row.

As expected, Jack Debreczini will start the season at fullback, paving the way for the Melbourne debut of Jackson Garden-Bachop at flyhalf. Fans will be keen to see him bring consistency and stability to the playmaker role.

Another exciting debutant is young winger Jack Maddocks, there should be no reason why he and the other outside backs from both sides don’t see plenty of action.

Referee Angus Gardner comes fresh from his foray into the 6 Nations big league, making a good fist of England versus France at Twickenham.

All five previous meetings between these two sides have gone the way of the home side. The Rebels, too, have won their last four season openers.

Despite the injuries, that’s enough for me to tip the game their way – Rebels by 6.

