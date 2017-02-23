St Kilda Saints vs Port Adelaide Power: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

GWS star Nic Barr tells us where she'd like to see the AFLW in five years

Two more teams get their pre-season under way on a Thursday night, as the St Kilda Saints host the Port Adelaide Power at Etihad Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:40pm AEDT.

The new season often has a little extra edge for the sides that finished the previous one just outside the eight, and tonight we get to see the first hit out for those teams that finished ninth and tenth.

While mid-table was a disappointing result for Port Adelaide, the Saints were generally seen to have exceeded expectations finishing as high as they did.

But both sets of fans will be looking for the same thing from the Community Series: a sign that their players can do at least just a little better and play finals in 2017.

St Kilda have given themselves every chance of a good showing, picking a very strong squad with arguably just veteran Leigh Montagna missing from their best 22.

While they haven’t picked any of last year’s draftees, there are some new faces all the same, with Jack Steele, Koby Stevens and suspended former Bomber Jake Carlisle making their first appearances in the red, white and black.

Port’s squad also looks fairly strong, but they are missing Robbie Gray and Matt Broadbent.

They’ll be fielding a few raw youngsters, with Sam Powell-Pepper, Joe Atley, Will Drew and Brett Eddy selected out of the most recent draft.

The Power have a number of players coming off somewhat disappointing seasons, and they’ll be looking for strong showings from the likes of Travis Boak, Hamish Hartlett, Jared Polec, Charlie Dixon and Matthew Lobbe to build some momentum into the season proper.

They’ll also be keen for Patrick Ryder to return strongly after missing 2016 as one of the Essendon players suspended for that year.

At home at Docklands, with a strong team picked, you’d expect St Kilda to get over the line in this one.