 

St Kilda Saints vs Port Adelaide Power: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

    St Kilda vs. Port Adelaide
    Etihad Stadium
    JLT Community Series February 23, 2017
    Q2 - 3:00 - St Kilda 35, Port Adelaide 8
    St Kilda Port Adelaide
     SG B Pts SG B Pts
    Q104529   0 022
    Q205535   0 128

    Two more teams get their pre-season under way on a Thursday night, as the St Kilda Saints host the Port Adelaide Power at Etihad Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:40pm AEDT.

    The new season often has a little extra edge for the sides that finished the previous one just outside the eight, and tonight we get to see the first hit out for those teams that finished ninth and tenth.

    While mid-table was a disappointing result for Port Adelaide, the Saints were generally seen to have exceeded expectations finishing as high as they did.

    But both sets of fans will be looking for the same thing from the Community Series: a sign that their players can do at least just a little better and play finals in 2017.

    St Kilda have given themselves every chance of a good showing, picking a very strong squad with arguably just veteran Leigh Montagna missing from their best 22.

    While they haven’t picked any of last year’s draftees, there are some new faces all the same, with Jack Steele, Koby Stevens and suspended former Bomber Jake Carlisle making their first appearances in the red, white and black.

    Port’s squad also looks fairly strong, but they are missing Robbie Gray and Matt Broadbent.

    They’ll be fielding a few raw youngsters, with Sam Powell-Pepper, Joe Atley, Will Drew and Brett Eddy selected out of the most recent draft.

    The Power have a number of players coming off somewhat disappointing seasons, and they’ll be looking for strong showings from the likes of Travis Boak, Hamish Hartlett, Jared Polec, Charlie Dixon and Matthew Lobbe to build some momentum into the season proper.

    They’ll also be keen for Patrick Ryder to return strongly after missing 2016 as one of the Essendon players suspended for that year.

    At home at Docklands, with a strong team picked, you’d expect St Kilda to get over the line in this one.

    Live Score Updates

    Events
    Quarter 1
    2' GOAL - Tim Membrey (St Kilda)
    4' BEHIND - David Armitage (St Kilda)
    5' GOAL - Tim Membrey (St Kilda)
    8' GOAL - Jack Billings (St Kilda)
    9' BEHIND - Nathan Krakouer (Port Adelaide)
    11' BEHIND - Paddy McCartin (St Kilda)
    17' BEHIND - Sam Gray (Port Adelaide)
    20' BEHIND - Luke Dunstan (St Kilda)
    21' BEHIND - Sam Gilbert (St Kilda)
    22' BEHIND - Jack Newnes (St Kilda)
    22' GOAL - Luke Dunstan (St Kilda)
    Quarter 2
    2' GOAL - Tim Membrey (St Kilda)
    4' GOAL - Travis Boak (Port Adelaide)
