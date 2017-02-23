St Kilda Saints vs Port Adelaide Power: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

Two more teams get their pre-season under way on a Thursday night, as the St Kilda Saints host the Port Adelaide Power at Etihad Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:40pm AEDT.
The new season often has a little extra edge for the sides that finished the previous one just outside the eight, and tonight we get to see the first hit out for those teams that finished ninth and tenth.
While mid-table was a disappointing result for Port Adelaide, the Saints were generally seen to have exceeded expectations finishing as high as they did.
But both sets of fans will be looking for the same thing from the Community Series: a sign that their players can do at least just a little better and play finals in 2017.
St Kilda have given themselves every chance of a good showing, picking a very strong squad with arguably just veteran Leigh Montagna missing from their best 22.
While they haven’t picked any of last year’s draftees, there are some new faces all the same, with Jack Steele, Koby Stevens and suspended former Bomber Jake Carlisle making their first appearances in the red, white and black.
Port’s squad also looks fairly strong, but they are missing Robbie Gray and Matt Broadbent.
They’ll be fielding a few raw youngsters, with Sam Powell-Pepper, Joe Atley, Will Drew and Brett Eddy selected out of the most recent draft.
The Power have a number of players coming off somewhat disappointing seasons, and they’ll be looking for strong showings from the likes of Travis Boak, Hamish Hartlett, Jared Polec, Charlie Dixon and Matthew Lobbe to build some momentum into the season proper.
They’ll also be keen for Patrick Ryder to return strongly after missing 2016 as one of the Essendon players suspended for that year.
At home at Docklands, with a strong team picked, you’d expect St Kilda to get over the line in this one.
8:13pm
TomC said | 8:13pm
GOAL PORT
Travis Boak receives a free kick for being held at a contest, and he’ll shoot for goal from 35m out.
Boak kicks truly for the Power’s first.
St Kilda 35
Port 8
Crazy free kick, if you ask me. You could pay anything if you pay that.
8:13pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:13pm
I understand that it’s a pre-season match, but Port must be worried!
They have the weaker team, sure, but they don’t have a necessarily weak team, so it’s not like they should be this poor. If that makes sense.
8:15pm
TomC said | 8:15pm
I reckon they’re probably still doing endurance work at training, and don’t have as much in the legs as the Saints.
St Kilda are probably playing with more intensity than any side I’ve seen so far. It’s chalk and cheese.
8:12pm
TomC said | 8:12pm
GOAL ST KILDA
Carlisle marks at half forward for St Kilda and kicks toward the danger zone 20m from goal.
The Saints rove and work it to Membrey, who snaps through his third goal.
St Kilda 35
Port 2
8:11pm
TomC said | 8:11pm
Once again St Kilda’s superior’s running tells, as Newnes runs onto a loose ball and screws a kick into the forward 50, marked by Wright.
8:10pm
TomC said | 8:10pm
The second quarter has begun.
8:09pm
TomC said | 8:09pm
From the teams selected it always seemed like the Saints were taking this game a bit more seriously than their opponents, but I don’t think we expected anything like that quarter.
Port Adelaide only occasionally broke out of a brisk walk at all during that term. At almost every contest it seemed like St Kilda players were there first, and they certainly won the lion’s share of the ball, with 98 disposals to the Power’s 61. That’s despite Port winning the stoppages and the clearances.
Riewoldt was everywhere early before fading a little. Membrey kicked two early goals. Jack Steven was his busy self with eleven touches in the first term.
Some worrying signs for Port, with Boak and Hartlett, both needing good starts to the year after a poor 2016, making some pretty bad errors.
But based on that term it seems likely that the Power are simply on a heavier training load than the Saints. They just didn’t run anywhere near as hard, and surely that’s a physical issue.
8:04pm
TomC said | 8:04pm
And that’s quarter time.
St Kilda 4.5.29
Port Adelaide 0.2.2
8:03pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:03pm
Yikes, that centre bounce made me cringe and laugh. Big impact from the big men!
8:03pm
TomC said | 8:03pm
GOAL ST KILDA
A mangled kick out by the Power gives the Saints yet another opportunity, and Lonie with quick hands finds Dunstan who snaps a goal.
St Kilda 29
Port 2
A short kick out to Boak, but the Power captain hesitated and allowed his marking attempt to be spoiled. He was set upon by Saints resulting in the goal.