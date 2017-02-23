Wanderers fined by the FFA for lewd banner

Wanderers concede twice in two minutes in ACL loss

Western Sydney have been fined $20,000 after being found guilty by Football Federation Australia of bringing the game into disrepute after Wanderers fans had displayed an offensive banner during a match against Sydney FC.

The homophobic banner depicted Sydney FC manager Graham Arnold engaging in a sex act.

The FFA could have activated a suspended points penalty on the Wanderers, but decided instead to impose the fine.

“The actions of the Western Sydney Wanderers spectators responsible for displaying the banner and the ensuing celebration of the banner on social media were completely unacceptable,” said A-League boss Greg O’Rourke.

“While we have noted and were pleased with the positive proactive measures undertaken by the Western Sydney Wanderers, the fine reflects the fact clubs are responsible for the actions of their spectators and managing the approval of the game-day banners and activities of their Active Fan Groups.”

On Wednesday, the Wanderers imposed 18-month suspensions on 14 members of their active supporter group – the Red and Black Bloc – who were caught on CCTV sneaking the tifo into last weekend’s match at ANZ Stadium and unfurling it.

The FFA said those fans would go through the organising body’s banning process.

In addition to suspending the fans, Western Sydney have committed to monitoring the behaviour of their supporters at matches and on social media platforms.

The FFA has the right to shut down the club’s active support area if there are any further breaches.