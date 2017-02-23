 

WATCH: Amateur club combine for epic team try!

    This team effort from the Pittsworth Danes in their Toowoomba Rugby League first grade finals match against Gatton has not gone unnoticed.

    It appeared as though the blistering run from Pittsworth would be stopped short, as three players on the opposing team tackled the ball carrier on the 40-metre line.

    However, the player from Pittsworth was able to get the offload, which kick-started the full-team attack against the outnumbered defence.

    Gatton came close to thwarting the heroic effort, but they were not able to complete the tackle.

    Pittsworth took advantage with a few quick passes and carried the momentum the rest of the way, scoring a spectacular try from long range.

