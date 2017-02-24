Bogut traded to Philadelphia, but don’t expect him to stay there

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

Andrew Bogut is set to hit the free agent market in search of a team that could win him another NBA championship, after reportedly being traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics are expected to be in the hunt to sign the Australian.

Bogut has reportedly been shipped to the 76ers in a multi-player deal, just before the end of Thursday’s trade deadline.

Australian rookie Ben Simmons and former NBL and Boomers coach Brett Brown are also at the struggling 76ers.

Bogut, perhaps with just a few years left to play in the NBA and keen to add another title ring to his resume, reportedly was not keen to stay and indicated he wanted to be a free agent.

The 76ers unsuccessfully tried to trade Bogut so they began contract buyout discussions.

“With no second trade looming for Andrew Bogut, league sources say Bogut and the Sixers will immediately begin contract buyout discussions,” ESPN’s Marc Stein reported.

Bogut, 32, is in the final year of a three-year $US36 million contract.

The reigning champion Cavaliers, who know Bogut’s hard-nosed game well after battling him and the Golden State Warriors in the past two NBA finals series, are reportedly interested in signing him.

Bogut would likely play back-up centre to the Cavs’ Tristan Thompson.

If the Spurs sign Bogut he would join his Boomers team-mate Patty Mills.

The Boston Celtics are also believed to be keen to add Bogut’s size and leadership.

Houston, with its run and gun style, might not be a good match for the aged Australian.

Bogut did not hide his love for the San Francisco Bay area so likely would not mind returning to the Warriors where he helped the star-studded team win the 2014-15 NBA title.

Bogut was shipped from the Warriors to the Mavericks in last year’s off-season to make way for the Warriors to sign eight-time All-Star Kevin Durant, but it proved to be a bad fit for Bogut in Dallas.

He has been dogged by injuries in Dallas and only played four games since January 9.