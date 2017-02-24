Boyd could be set to emulate Lockyer with five-eighth switch

Roar LIVE with Jimmy Smith: Way too early AFL and NRL season 2017 predictions

Darius Boyd has declared he is open to a Darren Lockyer-like move into the famous Brisbane No.6 jersey to fill the hole left by Ben Hunt’s impending departure.

With Hunt moving to St George Illawarra next season on a rich five-year deal, coach Wayne Bennett must find a new halves partner for Anthony Milford.

The Broncos are not bereft of options, with a slew of top-line playmakers including Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson, Mitchell Moses, Luke Brooks, Josh Reynolds and Gareth Widdop to hit the market at the end of the year.

The Broncos also recently re-signed utility Kodi Nikorima, who has expressed his desire to step up into the starting side.

The club is reported to have discussed plans to move Boyd from fullback into five-eighth and for Milford to play halfback.

That shift would emulate the career trajectory of Broncos, Queensland and Australian great Lockyer who began his career at fullback before making a highly successful move into the halves.

Boyd told AAP that while he hadn’t given such a switch much thought, he was open to it.

“At the end of the day, we’ve got Benny for one more year and we really need to focus on that,” he said.

“Benny’s a great leader on and off the field and he’ll do a great job of that this year.

“Down the track I’m open for whatever’s best for the team. I can cross that point when I come to it.”

When announcing Boyd as the club’s new captain this month, Bennett made numerous comparisons between the 29-year-old and Lockyer.

Bennett noted that Boyd had thrived in a playmaking role at the Auckland Nines and, like Lockyer, was meticulous in his preparation.

Bennett was rumoured to have considered moulding Boyd into a playmaker when the pair were together at Newcastle.

Boyd said the five-eighth and fullback positions were similar in the modern game, but he would have to apply himself to make a fist of any move.

“There a lot less running in the halves and more tackling in the front line. There’s a lot more organising in the front line,” Boyd said.

“It’s a little a bit different but these days fullbacks are like another half.

“There’s kicking responsibilities too. If that did happen, it’s something I’d really train at and hone some more skills, especially in the kicking department.”