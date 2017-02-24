Come on, Quade, dominate Super Rugby like we know you can

The Wallabies who are under the most pressure in 2017

Well folks, if you didn’t enjoy watching the Blues demolish the Rebels last night I can only assume you either one, don’t actually like rugby much, two, you have a strong bias against Auckland, or three, you are a diehard Rebels supporter.

Whatever the case, my personal evening viewing was entirely satisfactory and watching the young talent unleashed brought more than one tear to the eye. Bring back a bit of star quality still not on the field and there will be few Blues matches missed over the season.

And a mouthwatering clash next Friday in Hamilton is already being anticipated.

So, on to tonight, whereby the Chiefs head to Dunedin to attempt to break a losing sequence against the southern men who will be primed for a huge effort. One Chiefs fan told me “we thrashed them at the tens,” as if that is a signal of things to come.

The Chiefs were certainly impressive at the Tens in Brisbane, however they had raw emotion and a hero in Liam Messam to largely thank for that. They lost two key players and will head into this game understrength with Augustine Pulu plying his trade in Auckland and Brad Webber on the sidelines leaving the wet tracker Tawera Kerr-Barlow in the spotlight. Unfortunately, with a roof over the stadium, the ground will be firm and fast.

Brodie Retallick and Dominic Bird are there but there’s no Sam Cane to help the ever-reliable legend that is Messam. The Chiefs have a forward pack capable of dominating everyone.

Aaron Smith will look to regain his number one spot with a sound performance and as always Ben Smith will add his array of skills to a Highlanders side that does not look outstanding on paper.

Because it is a New Zealand derby it will be hard, intense and probably close, but this doesn’t instil the same anticipation as watching the Blues did.

Later in the evening, we have the Reds, the team I rate as potentially being number one in Australia this year, facing off against South African side the Sharks at home.

The Reds have a had a couple of poor years and, as more than one of their supporters has said, appear to have lost their mongrel. But with sound recruitment and some old-fashioned coaching theories, they are set to explode this season.

Of most interest will be how Quade Cooper sets about resurrecting his career. I am a huge fan of the Tokoroa Pirates’ prodigy and expect him to be one of the leading lights of the whole competition this season. His skillset is immense and he is one of the fittest athletes, rivalling even Sonny Bill Williams.

Given good service from behind a solid pack, he will dominate games and I will be stunned if the Reds don’t begin the season with a big win.

Early in the season, the Sharks will be a watch and see outfit and it will be interesting if they can unearth a few monster forwards. Oh, watch for some yellow cards as well.

Speaking of yellow cards, I am still wondering just what Rene Ranger did to deserve an early shower last night when some other maul/ruck infringements looked equally or more severely negative throughout the game. Refs are funny creatures at times.

Thanks to the Blues the multi is up and away and anticipation set to build throughout the day at the thought of a healthy balance at the end of the night, and I have to say the Chiefs at $2.20 looks pretty enticing.

Good luck everybody.