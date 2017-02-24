Highlanders vs Chiefs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

An exciting night of rugby awaits as the first New Zealand derby for the 2017 Super Rugby sees the Highlanders take on the Chiefs. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 5:35pm (AEDT).
Getting a win over those in your own conference has never been more important, and in an ultra-competitive New Zealand conference a win here tonight will put the winner on the front foot in 2017.
This should be a high-scoring, free-flowing affair, with both sides boasting impressive backlines.
The Highlanders have added speedster Tevita Li – we saw how good he can be at the Brisbane Tens – adding pace to an already lethal side that boasts Ben Smith, Waisake Naholo and Malakai Fekitoa.
Shaun Stevenson impressed at the Tens, looking as though he has going to get a start in the backline for the Chiefs, however Toni Pulu has found the spot ahead of him.
The Chiefs backline is just as impressive as the Highlanders’, with Damian McKenzie, James Lowe and Aaron Cruden, but will they miss the impact of Charlie Ngatai, who was fantastic late last season?
Both sides boast relatively new forward packs, each headed by great leaders in Hikawera Elliot and Liam Coltman. Ultimately, the breakdown and who can cause the turnovers and retain the ball will go a long way to winning this game.
The last time these two sides played each other, the Highlanders took out an absolute thriller, 25-15.
Prediction
The ‘Zoo’ will be in full voice and get the Highlanders over the line in this one.
5:30pm
Highlander said | 5:30pm | ! Report
Good Evening All, have a good call Brent
This is the battle in two stages for mine, can the Highlanders live with the Chiefs tight five, and how fluid will that Highlander back line be, they destroyed the Tahs last week, with Aaron Smith and Lima Sopoaga reading the game superbly and making great decisions. Naholo out wide was on fire in that last trial.
First home game of the season, a Zoo full of O week scarfies, and the match of the round, doesn’t get much better.
5:28pm
Brent Ford said | 5:28pm | ! Report
Afternoon all a cracking match ahead of us, Aaron Cruder has just spoken to reporters and says it is important to limit the space they allow the Highlanders through their kicking game.
Will be interesting to see how that plays out, it should be a cracking game indeed.