Highlanders vs Chiefs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

An exciting night of rugby awaits as the first New Zealand derby for the 2017 Super Rugby sees the Highlanders take on the Chiefs. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 5:35pm (AEDT).

Getting a win over those in your own conference has never been more important, and in an ultra-competitive New Zealand conference a win here tonight will put the winner on the front foot in 2017.

This should be a high-scoring, free-flowing affair, with both sides boasting impressive backlines.

The Highlanders have added speedster Tevita Li – we saw how good he can be at the Brisbane Tens – adding pace to an already lethal side that boasts Ben Smith, Waisake Naholo and Malakai Fekitoa.

Shaun Stevenson impressed at the Tens, looking as though he has going to get a start in the backline for the Chiefs, however Toni Pulu has found the spot ahead of him.

The Chiefs backline is just as impressive as the Highlanders’, with Damian McKenzie, James Lowe and Aaron Cruden, but will they miss the impact of Charlie Ngatai, who was fantastic late last season?

Both sides boast relatively new forward packs, each headed by great leaders in Hikawera Elliot and Liam Coltman. Ultimately, the breakdown and who can cause the turnovers and retain the ball will go a long way to winning this game.

The last time these two sides played each other, the Highlanders took out an absolute thriller, 25-15.

Prediction

The ‘Zoo’ will be in full voice and get the Highlanders over the line in this one.

