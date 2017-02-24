Melbourne City vs Sydney FC: A-League live scores, blog

Sydney FC may have had their historic undefeated run ended, but they’re still firmly in control at the top of the ladder as they take on a Melbourne City side looking to break free in the top four. Catch all the action from 7:50pm (AEDT) on The Roar.
After 14 wins, five draws and zero losses, Sydney FC were finally toppled last week to put an end to their chance at a record-breaking ‘invincible’ season.
A controversial 1-nil defeat to the Wanderers proved to the rest of the league that the Sky Blues are indeed penetrable, while Sydney will be looking to make sure it was only a one off.
Although not in the domestic league, Melbourne City are the only other side that has beaten Graham Arnold’s men this season, when they won the FFA Cup late last year to set themselves up as competition favourites.
Despite the loss last week, Sydney still sit eight points clear of Victory at the top of the table and a mammoth 17 points ahead of City, who are in third place with seven games remaining.
While the Sky Blues look set to take the minor premiership, minus a catastrophic collapse, Melbourne risk falling out of the finals altogether. They’re sneaking ahead of Brisbane Roar at the moment on goal difference, with Perth just two points further back in fifth place, and the Wanderers just six points behind, on the edge of the finals equation.
A loss today puts City just one game away from missing out on the finals altogether.
A 5-1 thrashing of Wellington last week put Michael Valankis’ side back on track after a three-game winless streak, but they’re right back in the fire for tonight’s fixture.
However, City have home-ground advantage and are undefeated in their last five games against Sydney, with the Sky Blues winless against either Melbourne team in their last five games at AAMI Park.
Team news
Melbourne have kept the same side as last week, with the addition of two players to an extended matchday squad.
Ivan Franjic returns from a knee injury suffered in the Round 18 Melbourne Derby against Victory, while Bruce Kamau has been promoted into the side.
There were hopes during the week of an early return for Michael Jakobsen, but the Danish defender is will sit out a third week with a calf strain.
For Sydney, Aaron Calver and George Blackwood have been added to the side that went down last week, with two changes to be made for kickoff.
Prediction
This is a make or break game for Melbourne, but the pressure is on Sydney as well, looking to bounce back from the loss last week and keep the Victory at bay at the pointy end of the standings.
City haven’t had the best campaign in 2017, but Sydney’s recent record at this venue puts a lot of pressure on them. City could cause another upset here, but the two sides might be sharing the points.
1-1 draw
8:32pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:32pm
36′
Melbourne have just enjoyed the better of the last five minutes, bringing back a lot of the pressure they were piling on before conceding that opening goal.
Melbourne City – 1
Sydney FC – 1
8:31pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:31pm
35′
Franjic beats his man down the right sideline, moving in towards the penalty area and hitting a low cross looking for that man Cahill in the middle again, but he can only find the waiting gloves of Vukovic.

Sydney are being shredded down that right wing tonight.
Sydney are being shredded down that right wing tonight.
Melbourne City – 1
Sydney FC – 1
8:30pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:30pm
34′
Fitzgerald with a cross into the box but he had no support. Cahill was in there but covered by the defence and the visitors can comfortably push it back up towards halfway.
Melbourne City – 1
Sydney FC – 1
8:29pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:29pm
33′
Fornaroli has a go down the right wing now for City, linking up with Fitzgerald and Franjic as the Sydney defence scramble back.
Melbourne City – 1
Sydney FC – 1
8:28pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:28pm
31′
Nick Fitzgerald is the danger man for Melbourne City, beating two defenders into the right hand side of the box before firing off the cross. Vukovic makes the save but Fitzgerald is causing havoc.
Melbourne City – 1
Sydney FC – 1
8:26pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:26pm
30′
Ninkovic pulling the ball down in the Melbourne penalty area but he can't control it through the sea of City defenders.
Melbourne City – 1
Sydney FC – 1
8:26pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:26pm
29′
Sydney pressing hard up front now!! It's end to end football now at a frantic pace.
Melbourne City – 1
Sydney FC – 1
8:25pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:25pm
28′
Melbourne on the quick transition now, playing the free kick quickly and catching Sydney off guard into the penalty area… but Cahill has been denied by the linesmans flag. Offside.
Melbourne City – 1
Sydney FC – 1
8:24pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:24pm
27′
Well this game is well and truly alive now. The crowd are going crazy and both sides are firing after two goals inside a minute. Offence is the order of the day with both sides hungry to double up.
Melbourne City – 1
Sydney FC – 1
8:23pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:23pm
25′
GOAL MELBOURNE CITY!!!
CAN YOU BELIEVE IT!! Melbourne have equalised mere 40 seconds after conceding the opening goal of the game. Incredible scenes in Melbourne.
CIty send the long ball down the right wing straight off the kickoff. Nick Fitzgerald gets the fortuitous rebound at the top of the box, turning past one defender before firing in a curler off the outside of his right boot no less, slinging it high past the reach of Vukovic and into the top left corner of goal.
Just incredible.
Melbourne City – 1
Sydney FC – 1