Put Smith at four, Starc at six, and bring back Khawaja

Renshaw and Starc fight, but Australia struggle on Day 1

Four years ago the national selection panel of John Inverarity, Rod Marsh, Andy Bichel and Micky Arthur saw fit to leave in-form batsman Usman Khawaja out of the four Test series against India in India, even though he was in the touring party.

The panel preferred Ed Cowan, Phil Hughes, and Shane Watson in the top order, and refused to release Khawaja to return to Queensland for Sheffield Shield duty.

To make matters worse, Khawaja, along with Watson, Mitchell Johnson, and James Pattinson, was found “guilty” of “Homeworkgate”, a petty, childish questionaire set by coach Arthur, one of the more laughable baggy green decisions that quickly cost the South African his job.

Remember Australia was hammered 4-0, losing by eight wickets, an innings and 138, and two by six wickets – with no Khawaja.

Yesterday, the current panel of Trevor Hohns, Greg Chappell, Mark Waugh, and Darren Lehmann repeated the leave-out-Khawaja dose for the first Test against India at Pune.

Two examples of very shabby treatment, unbecoming the panel. Shaun Marsh took Khawaja’s spot yesterday, scoring a scrappy 16.

Mitchell Starc is a different story, it’s high time he was treated as a genuine all-rounder. He’s obviously a world-class fast bowler, but his batting is rarely recognised.

These are serious numbers in 52 visits to the Test crease:

68 off 41 balls against South Africa at the WACA in November 2012, with nine fours and two sixes.

99 off 144 against India at Mohali in March 2013, with 14 fours.

66* off 71 against England at Old Trafford in August 2013, with nine fours.

52 off 49 against India at the Gabba in December 2014, with six fours.

58 off 108 against England at Edgbaston in July 2015, with six fours and a six.

58 off 52 against England at The Oval in August 2015, with nine fours and a six.

53 off 91 against South Africa at Adelaide in November 2016, with five fours and a six.

84 off 91 against Pakistan at the MCG in December 2016, with three fours and seven sixes.

And 57^ off 58 against India at Pune yesterday, with five fours and three sixes.

With what’s available on tour, Starc would fill the number six batting berth, usually reserved for an all-rounder, currently held by Mitchell Marsh who managed only four yesterday.

But his numbers are seriously lacking in 32 Test digs:

87 off 116 against Pakistan at Abu Dhabi in October 2014, with 13 fours and a six.

And 53 off 92 against Sri Lanka at Colombo in August 2016, with nine fours.

As Starc has a career batting average of 24.33 compared to Marsh’s 22.50. there’s a solid argument Starc would be a far better proposition at No.6 than Marsh.

That would open the door for the addition of very talented leggie Mitchell Swepson, or paceman Jackson Bird, depending on the pitch.

A case of three spinners and two quicks, or three pacemen and two spinners as it is at Pune.

Should Steve Smith batted after winning the toss yesterday?

Ian Chappell, one of Australia’s very best Test skippers, was a strong advocate of batting. If there were indications there was something in the wicket to help his bowlers, he thought about it for a couple of seconds, and still batted.

But there’s a genuine argument for Smith to have fielded yesterday.

To be brutally honest, India has a lot more firepower – with their batting, led by skipper Virat Kohli, and spin attack with Ravi Ashwin the spearhead – than the Australians have to offer.

By sending India into bat, and even if they rattled up 500, it would take time – deep into the second day.

Australia would then dig in as they did yesterday, and the Test would be into the fourth day with not enough time for a decision.

A draw first up would be a major morale boost for the Australians, and one of annoyance for the Indians. But a no result would change the dynamics of the four-Test series.

And where should Steve Smith bat?

The batting order should have been David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, and Steve Smith, with no Shaun Marsh who only managed 16 yesterday.

The skipper’s batting stats make interesting reading.

He’s batted 21 times at number three for two not outs, and 1219 runs at an average of 64.15.

He’s batted 28 times at number four for five not outs, 1786 runs, average 77.65.

And batted 23 times at number five with four not outs, 1228 runs, average 64.63.

Brilliant stats confirming the batting order should be David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, and Steve Smith.