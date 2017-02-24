 

Richmond Tigers vs Adelaide Crows: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

    Richmond vs. Adelaide Crows
    Etihad Stadium
    JLT Community Series February 24, 2017
    Q2 - 18:00 - Richmond 28, Adelaide Crows 35
    Richmond Adelaide Crows
     SG B Pts SG B Pts
    Q10128   0 3321
    Q204428   0 5535

    The Richmond Tigers and Adelaide Crows will both play their first competitive football of the new year when they meet tonight in the JLT Community Series. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 7:40pm AEDT.

    It has often been said of the Tigers that they need to be busier in the off-season. Can they land a big fish from another club? Should they trade one of their top five? Last year they did both.

    Brett Deledio is gone, gone to play and probably win a flag for the GWS Giants, but Richmond got a 2017 first-round pick for him and also secured Dion Prestia from Gold Coast and Josh Caddy from Geelong.

    That really improves the depth of their midfield very quickly, although it probably leaves them lacking that bit of class that Deledio would provide in the forward half.

    Prestia and Caddy are both set to play their first games in Richmond colours tonight. Also ‘debuting’ will be Toby Nankervis, traded in from Sydney.

    Adelaide had a much quieter off-season, but arguably made more headlines with their high-profile but ultimately unsuccessful pursuit of Bryce Gibbs.

    That doesn’t mean there’s nothing to look forward to for them tonight though, they’ve got two players who were traded in at the end of 2015 but didn’t play last year making an appearance – Curtly Hampton and Troy Menzel.

    The Tigers look to be taking virtually a full-strength team into this match, bar the notable absence of Alex Rance. Shaun Hampson is also out.

    The Crows, on the other hand, have Rory Sloane, Brad Crouch, Scott Thompson, Jake Lever and Kyle Cheney all absent from their likely best side.

    Prediction
    The combination of a home-ground advantage and what looks like a stronger side on paper for the Tigers should result in a Richmond win.

    Richmond Tigers by 12.

    Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 7:40pm AEDT

    Events
    Quarter 1
    8' GOAL - Jonathon Beech (Adelaide Crows)
    11' BEHIND - Troy Menzel (Adelaide Crows)
    12' GOAL - Kamdyn McIntosh (Richmond)
    14' GOAL - Josh Jenkins (Adelaide Crows)
    19' GOAL - Eddie Betts (Adelaide Crows)
    21' BEHIND - Harrison Wigg (Adelaide Crows)
    22' BEHIND - Sam Lloyd (Richmond)
    24' BEHIND - Rushed (Adelaide Crows)
    25' BEHIND - Shaun Grigg (Richmond)
    Quarter 2
    4' GOAL - Jason Castagna (Richmond)
    6' BEHIND - Dustin Martin (Richmond)
    7' GOAL - Jason Castagna (Richmond)
    11' GOAL - Jack Riewoldt (Richmond)
    14' BEHIND - Josh Caddy (Richmond)
    15' GOAL - Josh Jenkins (Adelaide Crows)
    16' BEHIND - Eddie Betts (Adelaide Crows)
    17' BEHIND - Charlie Cameron (Adelaide Crows)
    19' GOAL - Curtly Hampton (Adelaide Crows)

