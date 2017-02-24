Richmond Tigers vs Adelaide Crows: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

The Richmond Tigers and Adelaide Crows will both play their first competitive football of the new year when they meet tonight in the JLT Community Series. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 7:40pm AEDT.
It has often been said of the Tigers that they need to be busier in the off-season. Can they land a big fish from another club? Should they trade one of their top five? Last year they did both.
Brett Deledio is gone, gone to play and probably win a flag for the GWS Giants, but Richmond got a 2017 first-round pick for him and also secured Dion Prestia from Gold Coast and Josh Caddy from Geelong.
That really improves the depth of their midfield very quickly, although it probably leaves them lacking that bit of class that Deledio would provide in the forward half.
Prestia and Caddy are both set to play their first games in Richmond colours tonight. Also ‘debuting’ will be Toby Nankervis, traded in from Sydney.
Adelaide had a much quieter off-season, but arguably made more headlines with their high-profile but ultimately unsuccessful pursuit of Bryce Gibbs.
That doesn’t mean there’s nothing to look forward to for them tonight though, they’ve got two players who were traded in at the end of 2015 but didn’t play last year making an appearance – Curtly Hampton and Troy Menzel.
The Tigers look to be taking virtually a full-strength team into this match, bar the notable absence of Alex Rance. Shaun Hampson is also out.
The Crows, on the other hand, have Rory Sloane, Brad Crouch, Scott Thompson, Jake Lever and Kyle Cheney all absent from their likely best side.
Prediction
The combination of a home-ground advantage and what looks like a stronger side on paper for the Tigers should result in a Richmond win.
Richmond Tigers by 12.
8:30pm
8:30pm
GOAL ADELAIDE
Curtly Hampton with a set shot, he kicks it smooth and easy. Crows by 7.
RICHMOND 0.4.4.28
ADELAIDE 0.5.5.35
8:28pm
8:28pm
BEHIND ADELAIDE
Charlie Cameron with a set shot, just a behind but it puts the Crows ahead.
RICHMOND 0.4.4.28
ADELAIDE 0.4.5.29
8:28pm
8:28pm
BEHIND ADELAIDE
Eddie Betts adds a behind for the Crows.
RICHMOND 0.4.4.28
ADELAIDE 0.4.4.28
8:26pm
8:26pm
GOAL ADELAIDE
Josh Jenkins has a set shot on goal and plays it very nicely. He has two.
RICHMOND 0.4.4.28
ADELAIDE 0.4.3.27
8:24pm
8:24pm
GOAL RICHMOND
New Tiger Josh Caddy has a chance to kick a goal, but he sends it into the post.
RICHMOND 0.4.4.28
ADELAIDE 0.3.3.21
8:22pm
8:22pm
GOAL RICHMOND
Jack Riewoldt gathers loose ball in the forward line, snaps, and the Tiges lead by a goal.
RICHMOND 0.4.3.27
ADELAIDE 0.3.3.21
8:18pm
8:18pm
GOAL RICHMOND
Jason Castagna has a set shot and bags his second goal for the quarter, very nice! Scores level.
RICHMOND 0.3.3.21
ADELAIDE 0.3.3.21
8:17pm
8:17pm
BEHIND RICHMOND
Dustin Martin looks like he’s going to bang through a certain goal but slams it into the post.
RICHMOND 0.2.3.15
ADELAIDE 0.3.3.21
8:15pm
8:15pm
GOAL RICHMOND
Blind snap from Jason Castagna around a pack, miraculously it isn’t touched and it does bounce through!
RICHMOND 0.2.2.14
ADELAIDE 0.3.3.21
8:12pm
8:12pm
Second term underway now.
8:08pm
8:08pm
Eddie Betts is good at footy.