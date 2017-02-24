Richmond Tigers vs Adelaide Crows: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

This is what happens if you miss a set shot in training

The Richmond Tigers and Adelaide Crows will both play their first competitive football of the new year when they meet tonight in the JLT Community Series. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 7:40pm AEDT.

It has often been said of the Tigers that they need to be busier in the off-season. Can they land a big fish from another club? Should they trade one of their top five? Last year they did both.

Brett Deledio is gone, gone to play and probably win a flag for the GWS Giants, but Richmond got a 2017 first-round pick for him and also secured Dion Prestia from Gold Coast and Josh Caddy from Geelong.

That really improves the depth of their midfield very quickly, although it probably leaves them lacking that bit of class that Deledio would provide in the forward half.

Prestia and Caddy are both set to play their first games in Richmond colours tonight. Also ‘debuting’ will be Toby Nankervis, traded in from Sydney.

Adelaide had a much quieter off-season, but arguably made more headlines with their high-profile but ultimately unsuccessful pursuit of Bryce Gibbs.

That doesn’t mean there’s nothing to look forward to for them tonight though, they’ve got two players who were traded in at the end of 2015 but didn’t play last year making an appearance – Curtly Hampton and Troy Menzel.

The Tigers look to be taking virtually a full-strength team into this match, bar the notable absence of Alex Rance. Shaun Hampson is also out.

The Crows, on the other hand, have Rory Sloane, Brad Crouch, Scott Thompson, Jake Lever and Kyle Cheney all absent from their likely best side.

Prediction

The combination of a home-ground advantage and what looks like a stronger side on paper for the Tigers should result in a Richmond win.

Richmond Tigers by 12.

