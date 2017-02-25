Arnold hails Sydney FC bond after tough week

Graham Arnold believes the circus that followed the Sydney derby has galvanised his team for the A-League finals run-in.

Sydney FC were defeated for the first time this season last weekend when cross-town rivals Western Sydney edged a tightly fought derby.

The fall-out from that result would provided plenty of interest in itself.

But when Wanderers fans unveiled a crude, homophobic banner targeting Arnold, there was plenty of scrutiny to go around.

The 53-year-old ex-Socceroos coach said it had taken a personal toll.

“I’ve had better weeks,” he said.

“I’ve learned to get on with things. I’ve learned to remove disappointment.”

He also learned something about his team.

On Friday night, Melbourne City gave them a leg-up with Manny Muscat’s first-half dismissal, and the Sky Blues eased to a 3-1 success.

Arnold said “if anything (the banner and the fall-out) brought the players closer together”.

“We’ve got a special group. In the six years Ive been coaching in the A-League, it’s the best group of players I’ve coached,” he said.

“The boys are great mates off the field … they enjoy each other’s company enormously.

“When you have 20, 21 players with the same care factor for each other, working for each other, it’s a joy to coach them.”

Perhaps that’s why Arnold isn’t considering a post-season switch south.

Arnold – the most successful and experienced coach in the A-League on several measures – has been linked to a post-season switch to Melbourne City.

The 53-year-old signed a new deal to stay at the Sky Blues but should cashed-up City decide to dig into their deep pockets, he could be paid out.

Would he be tempted?

“I love Sydney FC,” he said, laughing.

“There’s no chance. But maybe Tony Popovic.”