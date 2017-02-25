Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix: A-League live scores, blog

Wanderers concede twice in two minutes in ACL loss

Brisbane Roar have a chance to reclaim third spot this afternoon as they take on a struggling Wellington Phoenix side desperate for a win at the pointy end of the season. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT) for all the live scores, highlights and action.

Coming off the back of a highly entertaining goalless draw against Muangthong United in the Champions League mid week, the Roar head into the game this week trailing Melbourne City in third place on goal difference.

As the race for finals spots heats up, Brisbane are looking to break ahead of a hungry mid-table all vying and jostling for positions towards the business end of the ladder in the final weeks of the regular season.

Wellington on the other hand are in desperate need of a win to keep their finals hopes alive down in eighth.

They sit five points behind the Wanderers in sixth but have a string of poor form behind them.

The Phoenix let five goals in last week against Melbourne, at home no less, making it five weeks in a row without a win.

In that period they’ve copped four losses and one draw, including conceding 11 goals in just their last three games.

In that same five-week period, Brisbane have gone undefeated, including a one-nil win over Wellington in Wellington.

Just to top it all off for the Phoenix, they’ve lost 11 of their 14 games on the road to Brisbane with just a single win to their name.

Team News

A mountain of changes for both sides with Champions League, injury and a mid-week breach of team protocol hampering both sides starting eleven.

Roly Bonevacia, Tom Doyle and Ryan Lowry have all been sensationally dropped after what has only been described as “an internal matter that has been dealt with” and a “lack of professionalism” by Phoenix co-coach Des Buckingham.

Coming in though will be Andrew Durante returning from suspension, while Jacob Tratt is welcomed back into the side from injury.

James McGarry, Logan Rogerson and Oliver Sail have also been promoted into an extended match day squad.

For the home side, Brisbane have rested a host of players in preparation for their Champions League clash on Tuesday, including Tommy Oar, Dane Ingham, Nick D’Agostino, Jacob Pepper and Tomislav Bilic.

Also missing this week for the Roar will be Luke Devere who suffered a calf injury last week and is expected to miss a month of action.

Jack Hingert returns from injury alongside five players being brought in to bridge the gap of rested players.

Thomas Kristensen, Nathan Konstandopoulos, Shannon Brady, Jamie Young, Connor O’Toole, Kye Rowles and Joey Katebian all come into the squad.

Prediction

Against Wellington who are on the ropes, at home where they have a near unstoppable record against the Nix, in decent form. Brisbane really should win this one without too much trouble.

Brisbane Roar to win 3-0