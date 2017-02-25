Cranston crunches Carlton’s comeback, Melbourne in the grand final mix

This is what happens if you miss a set shot in training

The Melbourne Demons have kept themselves in the mix for the AFL Women’s grand final, winning a tight thriller against the Carlton Blues on Saturday morning.

Neither side could manage a goal in the first term of the match at Casey Fields, but that didn’t prove to be an omen for the rest of the contest.

In fact both sides started scoring heavily after the second term began, Melbourne managing three goals to two and taking a six-point lead into half-time.

The Demons then got on top after half-time, kicking two goals in the thrid quater to none, and took a nineteen-point lead into the main change.

That looked like it would be the end of it but the Blues began an inspirational comeback, thanks largely to two goals from Isabella Ayres.

They booted three goals in the final quarter, the third coming through Bianca Jakobbson, and drew level with the Demons with minutes left in the match.

However Melbourne refused to let the Blues complete their comeback and a late goal from Richelle Cranston with only two minutes left in the match gave them a winning lead.

Darcy Vescio and Kate Shierlaw were the other goal-kickers for the Blues, while Melbourne sourced two major scores from Alyssa Mifsud, and singles from Elise O’Dea, Deanna Berry and Shelley Scott.

The Demons dominated the stats in the middle of the ground, +4 in the clearances, +23 in the contested possessions, and amazingly +91 in the disposals, but it was the Blues who led the inside 50 count 28-22.

Carlton might well have had an easy win if not for some bad misses in front of goal – they had three shots kicked into the post for the day.

They’re now in a difficult position, a win behind the two top sides in Brisbane and Adelaide, with both of them having a game in hand.

Melbourne, however, can keep their fingers crossed that the opportunity to play in the final just might open up if they can keep winning.

Their upcoming match against Adelaide in Round 6 at TIO Stadium in Darwin promises to be a crucial contest.

Final score

Melbourne Demons 6.6.42

Carlton Blues 5.6.36