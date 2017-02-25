Crusaders vs Brumbies: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This early Saturday night game sees the Brumbies travelling to Christchurch to play the Crusaders. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT) for all the live action as the Brumbies kick off their 2017 Super Rugby season.

This match represents something of a new beginning for the Brumbies, with stalwarts such as Stephen Moore and David Pocock no longer available, and there is little hope they can mount a serious challenge in this year’s competition.

In saying that, there is plenty of experience in this side, including Wallaby representation, so the franchise should still expect a solid season.

The Crusaders are also ushering in a new era, with Scott Robertson taking the reins as coach for his first Super Rugby outing. Many are waiting to see what sort of input he will have on the side and their style of play after the departure of Todd Blackadder.

Both sides have named packs littered with internationals, the Crusaders in particular able to field three All Black locks into their 23, giving them an advantage over the Brumbies, particularly from the bench.

Both backlines also present a number of experienced internationals, so we should expect plenty of excitement.

There are also a number of new faces, and it is a big games for Bryn Hall of the Crusaders and Brumby Kyle Godwin, who have both relocated from other franchises. Hall had several seasons with the Blues without really cracking the big time and will hope he can fulfil his potential with the red and blacks, while Godwin rarely displayed his full abilities with the Force and hopefully his move to the capital will bear fruit.

Robertson’s Canterbury sides were known for their attacking intent and it would be a surprise not to see the same at Super level, while last season the Brumbies were often criticised for their lack of ability to score with ball in hand – it’s imperative for them to make more use of their attacking opportunities this season.

Prediction

Playing at home, with a more experienced and stronger bench, the Crusaders should secure a bonus-point win.

Crusaders by 20.