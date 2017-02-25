Haylett-Petty hopes he hasn’t taught Kellaway too well

The sun certainly isn't shining on the Force at the moment. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Dane Haylett-Petty hopes he hasn’t taught Andrew Kellaway too well, with the emerging Waratah poised to try out the advice against this Western Force side in Saturday’s Super Rugby match in Sydney.

NSW fullback Kellaway was one of four development players who accompanied the Wallabies squad containing Haylett-Petty on their spring tour of Europe late last year.

Kellaway played for a Wallaby XV in their exhibition match against a French Barbarians side.

At other times he was soaking up knowledge form Haylett-Petty, who enjoyed an outstanding rookie Test season on the wing, starting in all 14 games he played.

“Dane was great he guided me along there and helped me out,” Kellaway said this week.

“It’s going to be great to be able to test some of the stuff he taught me against him.”

Asked if he might have taught Kellaway too well Haylett-Petty said “hopefully no.

“I thought he had a great Super Rugby season last year and then he worked really hard on that spring tour and came a long way, so I’ve got no doubt he’ll have a good season this year.

“Just hopefully it doesn’t start in round one.”

Kellaway revealed one of the areas he had worked on with Haylett-Petty was dealing with high kicks

“Those high balls are something I’ve got to work on, something I probably wasn’t good enough at last year,’ Kellaway said.

“i spent a lot of time actually working with Dane on that overseas.”

A star for Australia at under 20 level, Kellaway aspires to graduate to the Wallaby squad.

“You always hope for that,” he said

“But I think that would perhaps be a little bit ignorant for me to be looking that far ahead at this stage.”

Although Haylett-Petty will be on the opposing side on Saturday, Kellaway will benefit from the presence in the Tahs back three of Wallabies star, Rob Horne, who has recovered from a shoulder injury he suffered late last year.

“Rob’s influence on our team is incredible,’ Kellaway said.

“The way he speaks, the way he acts,and having him out there is going to be an absolutely huge boost for us.”