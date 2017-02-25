India vs Australia: Cricket live scores, blog, 1st Test – Day 3

Australia have gained the upper hand in the inaugural Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy as Steven O’Keefe and Steve Smith put the visitors in control. Follow the live scores and blog of the third day of this first Test between India and Australia from 3pm (AEDT) here on The Roar.
After having dismissed the Australians for 260 runs in the morning morning, India would have aimed at posting a formidable first-innings lead and putting the visitors under pressure. However, six wickets from O’Keefe saw Australia bowl India out for just 105 runs in their first innings.
Other than a spirited display from opening batsman Lokesh Rahul, who scored 64 runs for India, the rest of the home team’s batting line-up struggled to deal with the Australian bowlers and O’Keefe in particular.
Barring Rahul, only Murali Vijay and Ajinkya Rahane were able to post double-digit scores while skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed on a duck by Mitchell Starc. Incidentally, it was the first time that Kohli was out for a duck in a home Test match.
The Australians came on to bat with a first-innings lead of 155 runs and extended it to 298 runs at the close of play on Day Two. Smith and Mitchell Marsh were at the crease when the umpires called for stumps. While the skipper was batting on 57 runs, Marsh had scored 21.
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three important wickets for India as he got rid of David Warner, Shawn Marsh and Peter Handscomb while Matt Renshaw was dismissed by Jayant Yadav.
The visitors have the Test match firmly under control at this juncture. With Smith and Marsh at the centre and some batting still to come, Australia could go on to post a formidable target for the hosts.
Seeing how well they have done with the ball in the first innings, Australia will feel that they have a big chance to score a first Test win in India since 2004.
Although there are some really capable batsmen in the Indian batting lineup, batting in the fourth innings on such a surface will be a big challenge.
Judging by the manner in which they struggled to come to terms with the surface and Australia’s bowling in the first innings, they are going to find it rather difficult to rescue this Test match.
Follow this third day’s play of the India-Australia first Test on Saturday from 3pm (AEDT).
Suneer Chowdhary said | 4:10pm | ! Report
Smith’s just hopped down the pitch and tapped Jayant through the covers for a four and then places a long-hop away for a single. Moves into the 90s. And then ticks over to 91.
Mitchell Starc gets himself a single first ball before driving Jayant down to long-off for one.
6/212 in 67, lead’s 367.
peter chrisp said | 4:09pm | ! Report
I know i am asking for too much can Mitchel Starc make a sure fire 50 once again?
jameswm said | 4:05pm | ! Report
Kepper nearly dropped that one.
That makes both marsh and Wade – both got a life, then gave it away a ball or two later. Make them pay.
Poor game sense from Wade. Yadav was reversing it that way almost every ball.
Suneer Chowdhary said | 4:08pm | ! Report
Saha was paying Wade’s keeping respect by doing that.
Perry Bridge said | 4:04pm | ! Report
Gee – luck going Australia’s way here.
If Smith gets a 100 here it’ll be his ugliest ever.
Wade after that last one was fortunate – shows though the value of not wasting reviews on overly speculative cases.
Wade gone now – perhaps a guilty conscience.
Certainly hard batting still. Supporting knocks of 20 and 30 are super valuable. No certainty to get 400 lead but certainly Australia would like that from here.
Suneer Chowdhary said | 4:03pm | ! Report
Edged & taken. Umesh has Wade…
…and this time Wade walks. Michael Clarke, on TV comms says, “why is he walking this time when he didn’t last time?” Probably the over-bearing guilt. Probably he thought he wasn’t out last time. Probably he got bored inflicting India pain. Whichever way, he’s out and bit more of the band-aid comes off for India. Wafted at a widish ball from Umesh and Wade got an edge through the keeper. Saha struggled to hold on a tad but catches it in the end.
Suneer Chowdhary said | 4:01pm | ! Report
Umesh has another appeal going for a caught-behind and this time…
…this time he was out. Given not-out and India have no reviews left.
This is quite unbelievable combination of umpiring and review-taking all Test match.
punter said | 4:04pm | ! Report
Don’t waste your reviews.
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:59pm | ! Report
A very strange-looking length from Jayant. Really struggling to get it up there and when he does, not much turn on it.
There was a single and a single off a no-ball in that over.
5/202 in 65, lead’s 357.
Rob said | 3:59pm | ! Report
This pitch has defiantly got greener. That’s very hard to understand if you haven’t been watering it?
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:56pm | ! Report
Huge appeal for a caught-behind but given not-out…
…Wade survives the appeal. And no reviews either.
An Umesh bouncer that looked to have gone off the Wade helmet I think. Missed it by some distance.
And follows it up with a drive through the covers for a four. Good shot that. Decent knock this, already, from Wade.
5/199 in 64, lead’s 354.
Bfc said | 3:55pm | ! Report
Great to have access to Suneer’s live blog…
I note many fans have expressed frustration with the commentary from the providers of TV coverage ( Warne was a great bowler, but his ‘expert’ commentary sucks…). Turn off the volume and tune in to ABC Grandstand…the commentary is excellent. Some of the ‘usual suspects’ and excellent guest commentators like (the former Test opening batsman? ) Prakash Chopra.
Prakash actually observed that the wicket has crumbled so much that if any First Class match was being played on this pitch, the game would be over by now…!
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:58pm | ! Report
Thanks BFC. Glad you are around…
…think that would be Akash Chopra, and having played so much domestic cricket, he definitely knows what he’s talking about.
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:52pm | ! Report
A single from the Jayant Yadav over. Bowling flat and nowhere getting as much assistance as Jadeja has got all innings and Ashwin had, yesterday.
5/194 in 63.
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:49pm | ! Report
Five from the Umesh Yadav over. Not much of a problem for either batsmen last few overs…
…almost looks like India is going through the motions.
5/193 in 62, lead’s 348.
Oscar said | 3:51pm | ! Report
There’s no confidence in the batters or thye pitch to chase 400
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:53pm | ! Report
300 on this pitch is probably 450-plus everywhere else. 400 is something else. I think, mentally, some of the fielders have already lost the battle…which is showing.