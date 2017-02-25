Melbourne Demons vs Carlton Blues: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

This is what happens if you miss a set shot in training

The Melbourne Demons and Carlton Blues are both looking to stay in the hunt for a grand final berth when they go head-to-head at Casey Fields. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 11:35am AEDT.

Both of these sides are 2-1 coming into this game and currently occupy the third and fourth spots on the ladder – in the better half of the competition, sure, but were things to end right now they would miss out on the post-season.

That’s the tricky thing about this year’s AFL Women’s set-up, only the top two teams out of eight get a chance to play finals footy and with only a seven-week season, every game is absolutely critical.

Brisbane and Adelaide are leading the competition at the moment with perfect 3-0 records so if either of these two teams wants to play off in the final they will need to make up a win on them at some point.

Losing here might just put it beyond reach, potentially two wins behind the pack with only three games left in hand.

Melbourne had a first-up loss to the Brisbane Lions in Round 1, but have since bounced back to claim a come-from-behind victory over Collingwood, and a win over the Western Bulldogs last week.

Carlton started like a house on fire, winning the inaugural AFL Women’s game against the Magpies, then backed it up in a tougher affair against GWS before being beaten by an Erin Phillips match-winner last week against the Crows.

The match will be played at Casey Fields, Melbourne’s home, but it’s a ground they have a 0-1 record at so far. Carlton have not yet lost in Victoria.

The major task for the Blues will be to overcome the absence of Brianna Davey, who is likely to miss the next two weeks due to injury.

Prediction

Carlton have been the more impressive of these two sides to date, albeit not by a lot. I’ll tip them to keep their grand final hopes alive.

Carlton Blues by 12.

