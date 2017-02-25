Melbourne Demons vs Carlton Blues: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

The pre-season continues for the Melbourne Demons but it is just beginning for the Carlton Blues who play their first game of the JLT Community Series this afternoon. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 2:05pm (AEDT).
The Demons kicked off their 2017 campaign with a win over the premiers, holding off a late comeback to beat the Bulldogs by six points away from home.
Jesse Hogan put his hand up as a player to watch this season for the Dees, booting four goals in the win for the Melbourne side.
In his first full season, new coach Simon Goodwin will be looking to repeat that form and bring the side into the finals equation when the new season begins after a rough patch under kicked coach Paul Roos.
Being given the bye in the first week of the pre-season series, Carlton are also looking to turn things around in 2017 after a less than ideal recent history.
Finishing at the wrong end of the table last year, the Blues begin an era of rebuilding and rising back up the ladder as a new club.
They will be buoyed by the return of skipper Marc Murphy to the side after missing the second half of 2017 with an ankle injury and shoulder surgery. He’s been named captain again for the fifth season on the trot.
Billie Smedts and Rhys Palmer will be making their debuts in the navy blue coming over from the Cats and Giants respectively, while exciting young prospect Harry McKay makes his debut at the top level.
It will be an interesting first test for the Blues to start their year against a side in similar circumstances, but the Dees have already proven they’re a changed side with plenty to prove this season.
With no Patty Cripps and a Bryce Gibbs with an unsure future, Carlton will be looking to settle their side into back into game mode before trying to blow Melbourne away.
2:42pm
2:42pm
Q2′
Casboult finds Matt Kreuzer inside forward 50 as the Blues continue to completely turn around their play from the opening term. Kreuzer lines up the set shot from 45 out and wide to the right… but he’s misjudged that one badly.
Hooks it into the middle of the pack in front of goal in the end and the Demons make the quick clearance.
Melbourne – 0.5.4 (34)
Carlton – 0.2.2 (14)
2:41pm
2:41pm
Q2′
GOAL CARLTON!!
Great start to the second quarter for the Blues. They looked to have missed the opportunity but Dale Thomas snags a sneaky mark right on the goal line after the intial shot looked to be flying through for a behind.
Doesn’t wait for the set shot, just turns and snaps through goal off the left boot.
Melbourne – 0.5.4 (34)
Carlton – 0.2.2 (14)
2:39pm
2:39pm
Q2′
Melbourne up the left boundary line coming out of their own defensive 50… but a beautiful tackle wins the turnover for Carlton. The ball comes in for the pack. Casboult got a hand to it but can’t bring it in for the Blues…. but Thomas snags the mark!!
Melbourne – 0.5.4 (34)
Carlton – 0.1.2 (8)
2:37pm
2:37pm
SECOND QUARTER
Back underway for the second term. Carlton have a lot of work to do to get themselves back into the contest. The scoreline isn’t disastrous, but they’re just being owned across the park.
Melbourne – 0.5.4 (34)
Carlton – 0.1.2 (8)
2:36pm
2:36pm
On a side note, Kym LeBois may have locked up the goal of the year already with a peach off the outside of the boot, curling a banana through the sticks in the opening quarter.
2:35pm
2:35pm
2:34pm
2:34pm
QUARTER TIME
A dominant opener from the Dees and ominous signs for 2017 already for the Blues.
Melbourne take a 26-point lead into the first break, slotting five goals to one in an opening term dominated up front. Carlton were given very little room to breathe and only found themselves in the forward 50 once or twice.
Defensive pressure from the Demons kept the Blues down the wrong end of the park and continuously forced the turnovers in dangerous territory that led to most of the goals.
Melbourne – 0.5.4 (34)
Carlton – 0.1.2 (8)
2:31pm
2:31pm
Q1′
GOAL DEMONS!!
Well that one wasn’t pretty but Melbourne have another goal just seconds before the break. Harmes looked to be trapped in the tackle in front of goal, but he just gets a toe on it forward when he drops it.
Christian Salem comes through traffic and kicks it through off the ground from a metres out.
Melbourne – 0.5.4 (34)
Carlton – 0.1.2 (8)
2:30pm
2:30pm
Q1′
Demons straight back on the attack, finding space to move down the right wing. Jones links up with Hogan on the edge of forward 50. Melbourne moving quickly here, keeping the Blues scrambling in defence… and the footy finds Viney in centre field.
Set shot for Jack Viney… but he’s missed!! Poor shot that one and he can only get a behind from it, slicing it wide to the right.
Melbourne – 0.4.4 (28)
Carlton – 0.1.2 (8)
2:28pm
2:28pm
Q1′
Carlton moving well off the centre bounce, finding Levi Casboult about 55 metres out. He looks for support but decides to go back and take on the super goal. Hits it well, plenty of distance, but the wind gets a hold of it late, just pushing it wide of goal for a behind.
Melbourne – 0.4.3 (27)
Carlton – 0.1.2 (8)
2:27pm
2:27pm
Q1′
GOAL DEMONS!!
Petracca adds to the Melbourne tally from the set shot. The ball into forward 50 was a good one, faking going long into the pack before dropping it short to Petracca around 40 metres out from goal. He makes no mistakes from the mark, starting it out left before letting the wind bring it back through the sticks.
Melbourne – 0.4.3 (27)
Carlton – 0.1.1 (7)
2:24pm
2:24pm
Q1′
Carlton need to get to quarter time without letting another one in here because they are under the pump at the back at the moment.
Melbourne – 0.3.2 (20)
Carlton – 0.1.0 (7)