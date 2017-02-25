 

Melbourne Demons vs Carlton Blues: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

Connor Bennett Roar Guru
 

By , Connor Bennett is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , , , ,

    Live Scores

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Melbourne vs. Carlton
    Casey Fields
    JLT Community Series February 25, 2017
    Q2 - 4:00 - Melbourne 34, Carlton 15
    Melbourne Carlton
     SG B Pts SG B Pts
    Q105434   0 128
    Q205434   0 2315

    The pre-season continues for the Melbourne Demons but it is just beginning for the Carlton Blues who play their first game of the JLT Community Series this afternoon. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 2:05pm (AEDT).

    The Demons kicked off their 2017 campaign with a win over the premiers, holding off a late comeback to beat the Bulldogs by six points away from home.

    Jesse Hogan put his hand up as a player to watch this season for the Dees, booting four goals in the win for the Melbourne side.

    In his first full season, new coach Simon Goodwin will be looking to repeat that form and bring the side into the finals equation when the new season begins after a rough patch under kicked coach Paul Roos.

    Being given the bye in the first week of the pre-season series, Carlton are also looking to turn things around in 2017 after a less than ideal recent history.

    Finishing at the wrong end of the table last year, the Blues begin an era of rebuilding and rising back up the ladder as a new club.

    They will be buoyed by the return of skipper Marc Murphy to the side after missing the second half of 2017 with an ankle injury and shoulder surgery. He’s been named captain again for the fifth season on the trot.

    Billie Smedts and Rhys Palmer will be making their debuts in the navy blue coming over from the Cats and Giants respectively, while exciting young prospect Harry McKay makes his debut at the top level.

    It will be an interesting first test for the Blues to start their year against a side in similar circumstances, but the Dees have already proven they’re a changed side with plenty to prove this season.

    With no Patty Cripps and a Bryce Gibbs with an unsure future, Carlton will be looking to settle their side into back into game mode before trying to blow Melbourne away.

    Live Score Updates

    Events
    Quarter 1
    2' GOAL - Jack Viney (Melbourne)
    4' GOAL - Jay Kennedy-Harris (Melbourne)
    7' GOAL - Kym Lebois (Carlton)
    9' BEHIND - Rushed (Melbourne)
    11' BEHIND - Dylan Buckley (Carlton)
    13' GOAL - Jesse Hogan (Melbourne)
    18' BEHIND - Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)
    19' BEHIND - Jack Viney (Melbourne)
    21' GOAL - Christian Petracca (Melbourne)
    23' BEHIND - Levi Casboult (Carlton)
    24' BEHIND - Jack Viney (Melbourne)
    25' GOAL - Christian Salem (Melbourne)
    Quarter 2
    2' GOAL - Dale Thomas (Carlton)
    5' BEHIND - Rushed (Carlton)
