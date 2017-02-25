NRL 2017: The mysteries that will be solved in first round

Tuimoala Lolohea is under all sorts of pressure as he is slotted back at fullback for the New Zealand Warriors. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman)

Here’s what we’ll learn from the opening NRL Round:

CRONULLA V BRISBANE – IS JAYDEN BRAILEY READY FOR THE NRL?

Valentine Holmes will fill Ben Barba’s shoes at the back but replacing Michael Ennis will prove trickier for Cronulla. Brailey starred in the under-20s last year for Cronulla and impressed coach Shane Flanagan in the off-season, but it will be a far more difficult take in round one. Meanwhile, Ben Hunt will be eager to show Brisbane fans his mind is on the Broncos in 2017 before heading to St George Illawarra.

CANTERBURY V MELBOURNE – WILL THE DOGS CHANGE THEIR ATTACKING STRUCTURE?

The Bulldogs have had success under Des Hasler by playing a forwards-first out-the-back style, but they had the worst attacking record of all top-eight teams last season. Hasler is under pressure to deliver a premiership and fans will be keen to see what could change in their ball-playing this year. Meanwhile, Melbourne’s new-look halves pairing may take a little longer to form with Cameron Munster potentially shifting back to fullback with Billy Slater still injured.

SOUTH SYDNEY V WESTS TIGERS – HOW WILL THE BUNNIES FARE WITHOUT ADAM REYNOLDS?

Reynolds is only out for up to four weeks with appendicitis, but it could cripple the early stages of Souths’ season if they don’t learn to play without him. They Rabbitohs won just two of eight games when he was missing last year, and would have been desperate for his experience alongside second-year five-eighth Cody Walker. The Tigers, will get the first chance to start Matt Ballin at hooker after injuries ruined his 2016 season.

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA V PENRITH – CAN TE MAIRE MARTIN GET BACK TO HIS BEST?

Martin looked a star in his six games last year before a shoulder injury ended his season. Rebounded as the dominant player in the Panthers’ opening trial win over the Bulldogs a fortnight ago, but he and fellow young half Nathan Cleary will play a key role in determining whether Penrith follow through on premiership favouritism. Meanwhile, Paul McGregor will unveil who will partner Gareth Widdop in the Dragons’ halves.

NORTH QUEENSLAND V CANBERRA – HOW WILL THE COWBOYS FORWARD PACK STAND UP?

Scott Bolton will become the first man to regularly partner Matt Scott as a starting forward since 2011 after James Tamou’s departure from the club. With Ben Hannant also retired from the bench, the Cowboys’ forwards will get an early litmus test against the big Canberra pack. Dave Taylor could earn his first hit-out for the Raiders, pending NRL contract registration.

GOLD COAST V SYDNEY ROOSTERS – ARE ASH TAYLOR AND KANE ELGEY READY TO COMBINE?

Taylor and Elgey are two of the hottest young talents in the NRL, but rarely does that equal success. The pair combined just once in a pre-season trial loss to the Warriors, and they’ll need to gel fast to get the Titans’ season off on the right foot. Meanwhile the Roosters will be near full-strength after starting last season ravaged by injury and suspension.

WARRIORS V NEWCASTLE – WHAT DID NEWCASTLE LEARN FROM 2017?

Newcastle’s 2017 season descended to a wooden spoon and the worst win-loss record of the NRL era, but the long-standing claim was that the youngsters would be better for the run. That, and their defence that leaked 800 points in 2016, gets put to the test against the Warriors next week. They need not win, but they must at least avoid a flogging. On the other hand, the Warriors are aiming for their first round-one win since 2009.

MANLY V PARRAMATTA – HOW MUCH WILL BLAKE GREEN HELP DCE?

Injuries hurt Cherry-Evans in 2016, but there’s no doubt the fact he played alongside three fill-in five-eighths didn’t help his cause. Green should take some structural and fifth-tackle pressure off the former Queensland playmaker, and Manly will be hoping it helps him return to his best. Bevan French will also play just his third game at fullback for Parramatta, after scoring hat-tricks in both games there last year.